OSU student A. Lili Castillo, left, mentors OMLI students Daniel Corona and Eric Lopez, right, during the STEM activity, helping them program their soil pesticide tester in the computer lab at Treasure Valley Community College on Wednesday.
ONTARIO — The week of July 24 to 29 was the final session for this year’s Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute program. In its sixth summer, the program had 52 high-schoolers from Nyssa, Ontario and some from the Intermountain area, participating in leadership activities and a STEM Engineering activity.
STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
On Wednesday, students took part in a STEM activity in which they assembled and developed a soil pesticide sensor. They learned about exposure to pesticides that farmworkers experience constantly, tying the relation to migratory or seasonal farmworkers. Students made the sensors learning “about the engineering design process through a real community need,” wrote OMLI Director Greg Contreras in an email.
Throughout the week students engaged in multitude of activities. This included such things as a scavenger hunt, whitewater rafting trip, a 5k walk or run, a talent show, a college fair, and various leadership groups, as well as shared several meals together.
The Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute is a program focusing on students with a migrant farmer background in order to teach them how to lead their communities in various ways. The organization hosts three separate sessions that last a week long, taking place at Treasure Valley Community College. The goal is to help students plan their future, in addition to developing their character. The camp is able to include a range of schools, including students from the local area and others similar to the Intermountain area.
“With the help of OMLI, I feel I have a chance to go to college and pursue my career goals in graphic designing,” said Angel Ortega, a senior at Ontario High School, whose comment was forwarded to the newspaper from Contreras.
