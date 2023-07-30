OMLI Students

OSU student A. Lili Castillo, left, mentors OMLI students Daniel Corona and Eric Lopez, right, during the STEM activity, helping them program their soil pesticide tester in the computer lab at Treasure Valley Community College on Wednesday.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The week of July 24 to 29 was the final session for this year’s Oregon Migrant Leadership Institute program. In its sixth summer, the program had 52 high-schoolers from Nyssa, Ontario and some from the Intermountain area, participating in leadership activities and a STEM Engineering activity.

STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.



