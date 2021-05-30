ONTARIO — The Ontario School District brought the adoption of a world languages program to the table of the Ontario School Board of Directors meeting on May 24. The program is called Mundo Real, and is accompanied by an excess program called Guadalingo at no extra cost; if Mundo Real was purchased. The program involves a ‘more immersive’ learning environment for the students. It deals with the Spanish courses involved with Ontario High School.
Mundo Real allows the students to target their specific language use, as well as being exposed to a variety. The program is not limited to a specific dialect, culture, or accent; unlike some outdated textbooks. Subsequently, the program allows the students to earn the ‘seal of biliteracy’, which represents their achievement of becoming bilingual by graduation. AP themes are throughout the four-level program. It has an interactive digital platform, which is beneficial for the digital age we are transitioning into. It includes four video programs such as real life street interviews, sit-com, short grammar videos, and culture clips. The videos will include a subtitle option, as well as audio transcripts.
Guadalingo is a subsequent program that is an intriguing language game that incorporates playful elements, gameplay, and dynamics that may enrich the learning experience in and outside the classroom. Guadalingo has a unique scope and sequence that can serve as a parallel program or an extension of daily instructions and activities. It consists of 75 different learning missions in different scenarios, as well as 1,200 communicative activities. The program is able to utilize an adaptive learning system with grammar and vocabulary reinforcement customized to each of the students.
The Mundo Real program would cost the school district slightly more than $17,000, and would provide the students with a more interactive experience as well as excess opportunity to further their studies of the language.
The program was motioned to be approved by Eric Evans, which was seconded by Blanca Rodriguez. The motion carried unanimously.
The program will now be in effect, and the district will begin the process of purchasing the rights to the program. The district’s plan is to fulfill the order prior to July 1, in order for the program to be prepared for the next fiscal school year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.