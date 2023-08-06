People who are eligible for Oregon Health Plan (OHP/Medicaid) will now get two years of uninterrupted coverage. Young children will keep OHP even longer: until their 6th birthday.

This OHP expansion is particularly useful for people whose income frequently fluctuates, such as self-employed people, substitute teachers and seasonal workers. So, if you find yourself with less income one month, and you apply and qualify based on that month’s income, you will keep that coverage for two years. This will prevent people from moving back and forth between different health plans.



