If you’ve been near someone who has COVID-19, you may have been exposed to the virus. You will need to quarantine to keep from spreading the virus to someone else. Quarantine means keeping someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others.
If you have been near someone with COVID-19:
• Stay home and at least 6 feet away from everyone, including the people you live with, for 14 days.
A 14-day quarantine is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to others. If you have not had any symptoms, you may consider ending quarantine early:
• After 10 days, without any testing, or
• After seven days, if you have had a negative result from an antigen or polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that was administered less than 48 hours before you end quarantine.
If you choose to shorten your quarantine period, there is a small chance you may spread the disease to others post-quarantine so it is critical that you continue to monitor yourself for symptoms daily.
If you develop symptoms, you should continue to avoid contact with others and call your healthcare provider to discuss testing.
Staying away from others can be difficult. It’s important to take care of yourself during these times. Following are some ideas for self-care during quarantine.
• Take time to do things you love – watch a movie, read a book or work in the garden.
• Connect with loved ones and friends over phone or video.
• Cook something you enjoy, or order contactless food delivery.
• Do something creative like art, woodworking or crafting.
• Exercise at home.
• Meditate.
