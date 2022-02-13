Last week and going forward, the weekly COVID-19 Breakthrough Report includes several changes.
In order to identify breakthrough cases, all cases reported to public health are automatically matched with Oregon’s statewide immunization database to verify COVID-19 vaccination status.
As case counts have increased dramatically during the Omicron surge, the database has been unable to match the entire volume of reported cases. This has created a portion of recent COVID-19 cases with unknown COVID-19 vaccination status.
The following changes to the weekly breakthrough report were made by the Oregon Health Authority to better understand the spread of COVID-19 among those who are fully vaccinated:
• Categorizing cases not yet matched with the statewide immunization database as those with “unknown vaccination status.”
• Adding additional columns in Table 1 with the number and percentage of cases with known vaccination status by week.
• Updating Figure 1 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status. This change provides more accurate information on COVID-19 cases rates over time among those who are not fully vaccinated.
• Updating Table 3 so the “unvaccinated cases” category excludes cases with unknown vaccination status.
OHA is working to identify vaccination status for all reported cases in a timely manner.
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released on Feb. 10, reported 29,411 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 30 to Feb. 5.
Of those cases, 15,020, or 51.1%, were unvaccinated people and 12,778, or 43.41%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the vaccine breakthrough cases, 4,637, or 36.3%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 50.
Seventy-nine breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings.
There were 816 cases in people ages 12 to 17.
To date, there have been 145,313 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon.
The average age of all cases is 41 breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.
The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is almost twice the rate in vaccinated people and 3.4 times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.6% have died.
The average age of vaccinated people who died is 81.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Oregonians are encouraged to get vaccinated and, if eligible, to get a booster shot.
The latest breakthrough report can be seen at https://bit.ly/3JjLRb0.
