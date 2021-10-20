ONTARIO — A week from Friday will be the last day for Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero, who moved to the area from Hawthorne, California, in June of 2019 to take on the position.
There is “definitely going to be a gap” of having a leader for Ontario Police Department, according to City Manager Adam Brown. As such, the city is working with the Oregon State Police Chiefs Association to find an interim chief. The association also helped the city with the recent audit of its police evidence room.
“They’re just a great resource,” he said.
As of today at about 12:30 p.m., Brown said they had interviewed three candidates with a fourth interview taking place later today. There was also a fifth candidate that they could possibly interview.
“We have at least one we are comfortable inviting back and, after today, maybe two for a second interview,” he said.
Those involved in the first interview of candidates include Brown, Romero, Romero’s administrative support and City Recorder Tori Barnett. A second interview would include all of the city’s department heads, according to Brown.
None of the candidates are local — one of them is from Oregon, and another is from Connecticut with ties to Oregon, the city manager said.
The position for chief of police opens Sept. 1 and closes Oct. 3 and has a salary ranging from $7,126 to $8,919 per month. Benefits include 80% of costs for medical, dental and vision; a health saving account with monthly contribution; salary increases based on performance reviews; OR PERS, $150 per month into a 457 (b); $50 per month for utility incentive; 10 paid holidays; 88 to 168 hours of vacation per year with 40 hours of buyback available; 192 hours of sick time in the first year and 96 hours each year after; and $10,000 housing incentive for new construction.
All of the city’s department heads for those departments not contracted out (finance and public works) who are hired after Feb. 27, 2018, are required to live within the city limits within six months of the start of employment.
Two other department-head positions were recently vacated. This includes the airport manager and Human Resources manager, the latter of which is a dual role serving as the assistant to the city manager. Both of those have the same salary range of $4,415 to 5,526 monthly, and include the same incentive package as the police chief.
The airport manager position has been open since Aug. 26, and Brown said that the search is ongoing and he is hoping to have something soon.
Someone has been hired for the Human Resources position, which was open since Sept. 10. May Swihart, a Nampa native who graduated from Portland State University, plans to start the first week of December, according to Brown.
