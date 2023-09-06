Officials working to get Treasure Valley Reload Center back on track

VALE — Although work has stopped for now at the Treasure Valley Reload Center, the board overseeing the bills found out that they still had payments to make for work that was done and that there may be more future cost associated with getting the site ready for an extended closure and replacing sub-ballast already in place.
These and other details were discussed during a meeting of the Malheur County Development Corporation on Tuesday. The meeting took place in the Malheur County Court’s chamber, with some members attending in-person and others attending virtually or telephonically.
In an update to the board, Project Manager Brad Baird with Anderson Perry said the first thing he wanted to discuss was the status of the Union Pacific Railroad that is part of the rail shipping project. He said in talking with a Rail Pro rep, there have been personnel changes at Union Pacific. As such, Baird said “different personnel are diving into the weeds on a lot of these things.” One of those matters is regarding revised sub-ballast and ballast on the rail. Baird says they sent “a fair amount of information from the geotech on that and they keep asking questions.”
“We keep going back and forth for approval,” he said, adding that he was “not sure where it’s going at this point.”
MCDC Board member Kay Riley asked which track the work was specific to, and Baird indicted all of it. Per the design from RailPros using a fabric for a portion of the ballast “saved hundreds of thousands” and was material that was “equivalent.” He said the design is regularly done “on the mainline without ever questions.”
Chairman Grant Kitamura said he thought at the time they decided to go with that material, Union Pacific had approved it. Baird said that was right — that once they submitted a revision for geograde and sub-ballast a RailPro official said it looked good.
“But we don’t know that he actually got railroad approval, so this process is after the fact,” Baird said. “We’re still working through it, we’ll get there, this is commonly done all the time, it is just a matter of getting them to check all the boxes internally.”
When asked what the worst-case scenario would be as it relates to cost if Union Pacific said they had to go back to the other method, Baird said he didn’t have a dollar figure yet. However, he said he thought it would be “pretty minor work if it has to happen,” and would require excavating 6 inches of material in a 100-yard section of approach track and putting in more ballast.
“We gotta regroup get back on the same page” with the RailPro official.
Filling trenches
In going over status updates of contracts, he gave an update of who was finished on the site, who still had materials or equipment there and what needed to be done for safety.
R6 turned in all their final paperwork and are gone with no equipment there.
Railworks still has materials on site for the switch approaches and some equipment, as they had been waiting approval on Track C.
“I understand they are in a holding pattern and waiting,” he said.
Shawna Peterson, executive director to the board, confirmed that was the case.
Due to the work halting for now, Nelson was giving a contract termination notice, Baird said. However, he said the question the board needed to consider was “how they leave the site for your exit.” He said Nelson has rebar and forms in place and foundation trenches have been dug. The forms belong to Nelson, so he believes they will want them back. But open trenches with rebar is a safety issue, Baird said. As such, it needed to be determined where to put rebar when it is pulled. Kitamura aksed how much it would cost to pull the rebar and fill the trenches. Baird said he didn’t know but that another factor to consider is where to store the rebar in the meantime, as if left exposed for several months it could change the condition of the rebar.
“We could ask what it’s going to take to make the site safe,” he said.
Director update
Peterson said after the board’s last meeting, she had a virtual meeting with Oregon Department of Transportation, which is in charge of releasing payments for work done, as the reload center is a state-funded facility.
Peterson said there was nothing new except the logistics in how things will “play out going forward.”
“This project continues to have their full support and like you, they want to make sure it is done right,” she said.
She and ODOT officials have agreed to meet monthly, at which point Peterson will give them an update on the project.
Peterson said by the end of September is the date she was to hopefully have an operator commitment and revisit what the building will look like. However, ODOT has now given until February to get all that information in place.
“That was honestly more generous than I expected,” she said, adding that it would be very realistic to take that long to get that body of work in place.
It’s likely the future of the project will be known in February.
“Basically it will be the end of February before ODOT makes a ‘Go’ or ‘No-Go’ decision on the project ore a revised twist on the project,” Peterson said.
She will continue having conversations with and reaching out to more potential operators, coordinating scheduling and “moving along as fast as I can,” she said.
She said she is waiting on an appraisal from Axiom which is involved with a Beef Northwest project in our county. Peterson has met twice with them in person and is “encouraged” that they already do business in the area and have looked at the park.
“Because I need some support — we all do — on standing this up,” she said.
In addition, she is getting help from someone from Business Oregon as well as a representative from Gov. Tina Kotek’s office and an ODOT official which are helping identify federal infrastructure grants that could help.
“I think a good connection was made, and I am going to work hard to advance those.”
She also went over various invoices, how retainage fees work and clarified that payments would “eat into your new $5 million allocation,” noting that ODOT was prepared for that to happen.
The board agreed to pay the following contracts:
• Nelson for $156,809;
• Anderson Perry for $85,229;
• Change Order 14 for R6 at $766,753;
• R6 final contract with retainage plus interest for $1.2 million; and
• $176,526 (or 75% per Peterson’s recommendation) of Railworks.
How to split up the payments for Froerer road construction, which was $101,529, was still to be determined as of press time.
