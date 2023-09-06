Officials working to get Treasure Valley Reload Center back on track

Members of the Malheur County Development Corporation Board, tasked with overseeing the building of the Treasure Valley Reload Center, meet for their September meeting in the County Court chambers at the Malheur County Courthouse in Vale on Tuesday.

 Screenshot via GoTo Meeting

VALE — Although work has stopped for now at the Treasure Valley Reload Center, the board overseeing the bills found out that they still had payments to make for work that was done and that there may be more future cost associated with getting the site ready for an extended closure and replacing sub-ballast already in place.

These and other details were discussed during a meeting of the Malheur County Development Corporation on Tuesday. The meeting took place in the Malheur County Court’s chamber, with some members attending in-person and others attending virtually or telephonically.



