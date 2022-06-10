Purchase Access

NYSSA Motorists in the area west of U.S. Highway 26 outside of Nyssa early next week will need to be aware of a chip sealing project.

According to information from the Nyssa Road District, the project will be on Clark Boulevard and Columbia Avenue, west of the highway from Monday to Thursday.

Motorists are urged to use an alternate route if possible.

For more information, contact Wes Allison at (208) 739-1895.



