Officials to to unveil designs for Ontario Aquatic Center

ONTARIO — Citizens are urged to weigh in this Saturday on how they would like the aquatic center to look when it eventually reopens, an endeavor currently underway by the Ontario Recreation District.
Officials with the district will be revealing six to seven proposed designs for the future of the Ontario Aquatic Center from 2 to 5 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave. The event will be the first look of the new designs for the center.
There will be free food, prizes, giveaways and games for the entire family at the event.
In addition, district officials will be accepting 10-second comments from the public, who have questions or comments on the community pool project.
According to Ontario Recreation District Executive Director of Recreation Andrew Maeda, a majority of businesses in the city of Ontario support the project.
“We have over 65 local business showing photographic support of the project,” he clarified in an email on Wednesday morning.
It is noteworthy that the city no longer owns the pool, having transferred ownership of it and related properties to the Ontario Recreation District after voters approved the formation of it in 2018. Prior to that, the pool had been closed since 2013 after maintenance costs became too prohibitive.
While the city no longer owns the pool, there is interest in helping keep the facility’s doors open once it gets there. Since October, Ontario City Council President Ken Hart has been pitching a proposal of raising the city’s transient occupancy tax from 9% to 10%, with 75% of the extra 1% going toward pool operations and the rest to the fairgrounds.
The idea came from a Visitor and Conventions committee meeting. Hart said the impact is to those people who stay at hotels or hook up at RV parks for less than 30 days, and that the extra revenue would be about $120,000 per year.
During a City Council meeting on Nov. 9, the topic came up again, with it being noted that they could increase the tax on their own without going to the voters. However, he further stated that his aim would be to make a decision at the December meeting, and if the council approves, send the matter to the May ballot, at which time the city’s proposed charter changes will be decided on by voters.
“It would give folks time to think about it and opine,” Hart said.
In March, the city’s budget committee voted 8-5 to approve a one-time contribution of $250,000 to the Ontario Recreation District’s pool project, so long as certain conditions are met. This decision came on the final night of budget hearings on March 11.
The conditions of the city’s donation to the project were outlined in a document prepared by Hart.
According to the document prepared by Hart, the contribution will be “one-time” the pool facility’s name “will include the name of the city, ‘Ontario.’” Additionally, discounts extended to “any broad group” for pool services will also be made available to Ontario residents.
The document states that funds would be released after the Ontario Recreation District provides written copies of the following.
• A fundraising plan;
• Financial plan for funding the building and maintenance/operations of the pool;
• Construction rendering of the completed pool/pool complex;
• Construction timeline; and
• Detailed operations plan.
Additionally, the document stipulates “approved funds will not be released without a reaffirming vote by the City Council that these conditions have been met.”
City Manager Adam Brown confirmed in a phone call this morning that to date, those funds have not been released.
