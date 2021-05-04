Officials take final pre-bid steps, including inking agreements, for rail facility

NYSSA
Final steps are being put in place to allow the Treasure Valley Reload Center to begin going out to bid in the next few months.
During a telephonic board meeting of Malheur County Development Corporation Board on April 27, Greg Smith, Malheur County economic development director and officer to the board, said Union Pacific Railroad has signed off on the industrial track agreement which includes the switches that will allows cars to be moved in and out of the siding at the reload center. The railroad required that it’s own staff designed the switches, with the development corporation paying for the work, which a check to be sent to the railroad from the corporation board as other agreements are completed.
They include an agreement between the onion shippers group and Americold, the projected operator of the reload facility, as well as a four-way agreement between Americold, the shippers, the development corporation and Malheur County officials that they will work cooperatively toward making the reload center project a success.
These agreements will be submitted to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the development as a ConnectOregon project funded by the Oregon Legislature.
Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry and reload center project manager, reported during the meeting. He said surveyors were scheduled to start work this week on setting the corners for the reload center and the lots for the industrial park which is also planned.
During the discussion among the board, is it was noted that the projected volume of the product, particularly onions, would be sufficient for its operation as there is an ongoing shortage of trucks.
