Officials split over union for nurses

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario on Southwest Ninth Street is pictured in April of 2020. While the Saint Alphonsus Health System is pausing certain procedures in Boise and Nampa, scheduled surgeries and procedures are still continuing at this time in Ontario and Baker City.

Editor's Note

On Tuesday: Nurses at hospital go on the record with the Argus Observer about what they desire.

ONTARIO — Officials with a state union group for nurses and allied health workers and those at a local hospital are split over why a union may now be dissolving for nurses at the hospital.

In a news release from the Oregon Nurses Association on Friday, it claims administrators at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario since April “have illegally pushed nurses to end their affiliation.” It states that the union has represented nurses there for more than a decade and that the existing union contract was negotiated in 2019.



