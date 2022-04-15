Officials seek to RAISE second bridge

ONTARIO — Results of a traffic study that was performed by FCS Group was proof enough to get unanimous agreement from the Ontario City Council to go after a $1 million planning and environmental permitting grant from the federal infrastructure package. If received, the money would go toward scoping how to extend Ontario’s Southwest 18th Avenue into Fruitland with a new river crossing.
The council gave the green light during its meeting Tuesday to go after the RAISE grant. This came after hearing an update from City Engineer Paul Woods, with Jacobs, public works contractor for the city.
The traffic study was completed at the request of the council and demonstrates the need for the grant, according to a summary in the agenda packet. It looked at East Idaho from Oregon Street into Fruitland, Woods said. The results for the 20-year horizon: “If nothing is done, it shows the level of service, volume to capacity, would fail and there would be significant delays,” he said.
A new connection “would have significant benefits” to relieve congestion for transporting freight and safe routes for the community.
Woods said the study shows a second bridge in 15 to 20 years may have a benefit-to-cost ratio of 6:1. This comes from assigning economic or monetized value on reductions in transportation issues, such as travel delay, crash conditions and emissions.
The findings will help inform the grant, Woods said.
The minimum grant request has to be $1 million, he said, noting that the scope and budget were “just over that.” If the city gets approved, it will have to match $100,000. Woods said that money was allocated in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, which was adopted by the council later in the meeting.
Councilor Michael Braden noted that at this point, the city has funded two studies with the potential to put up another $100,000 if approved for the grant. Seeing the bridge as a partnership for two sides of the river, Braden asked when the city planned “to see financial contributions from neighboring invested parties.”
Mayor Riley Hill said he was going to “carry the ball.” With the traffic study now in hand, he plans to take bound copies to Fruitland and Payette city councils, the Payette County Commission and elected officials. Woods will provide a one-page synopsis for those bound copies. Hill said the second bridge would never happen unless both states contribute. He said he has spoken with U.S. Reps. Cliff Bentz, R-Ore., and Russ Fulcher, R-Idaho, about the concept, adding “they are trying to help us.”
City Manager Adam Brown said Fruitland City Administrator Stuart Grimes had told him Fruitland had sent letters to state and federal lawmakers on the matter.
Hart, noting he had not had a chance to look at the analysis yet, asked about the financial impact or benefit to both sides or overall.
Woods highlighted secondary benefits which would follow the completion of it, noted in the FCS study. While not monetary benefits, he said this would include the development of 755 acres of vacant residential land and 310 acres of employment land. Once developed, that is expected to accommodate over 3,000 new housing units and 2,300 jobs. In a phone call on Thursday afternoon, Woods said the study was not clear on whether those benefits were specific to the Ontario side of the bridge, or both cities overall.
With the council’s approval, Brown could work with Merchant McIntyre & Associates on submitting the grant application to the Federal Highway Administration. The deadline to do so is Monday and it must be done online. The firm hired by the city to write grants already has been working with Jacobs on finalizing the details to apply for the RAISE grant, Woods said, noting it was ready for submission.
Without approval to apply for the grant, the council would have to look elsewhere for funding to pursue the project. A second bridge to Fruitland has been in Ontario’s Transportation System Plan for about 20 years. Steam has been building on the project since April of 2021, when both cities agreed the infrastructure is now needed.
