ONTARIO — Ontario City Manager Adam Brown, in a phone interview on Friday morning, said that those visiting Ontario City Hall are still expected to wear face coverings unless they can prove they have a record of having received a COVID vaccination.
Brown said that for the time being city hall staff are following the guidelines set forth by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) as it pertains to mask-wearing. He indicated that a safety team has been formed to discuss this issue further as the OHA guidelines are being adhered to tentatively.
“Our safety team has to crank something out for some specific guidance,” said Brown.
He also said that in relation to concerns over HIPAA-protected medical information being divulged, a recent League of Oregon Cities council concluded that asking for proof of vaccination didn’t violate any laws or statues as vaccinated people are “not a protected class.”
