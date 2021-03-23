Officials see 'incremental positive' on gold mine permit progress

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. officials announced Monday the company has completed one more step toward completing a consolidated permit application on its proposed gold mine at Grassy Mountain south of Vale.
Paramount Gold officials reported that the wildlife resources basin data report on the proposed project had been accepted by the Oregon State Technical Review Team, made up of representing state agencies that will be issuing permits.
“The acceptance of the wildlife BDR is an incremental positive for our permitting progress at Grassy,” Paramount CEO Rachel Goldman said it a printed statement. Following the approval of the tailings dam design and receipt to the water use permit in 2020, the team continues to address the remaining items that will facilitate our goal of receiving all regulatory approvals necessary to advance Grassy into operation.”
The wildlife baseline data report takes in ground and airborne surveys of wildlife over an expansive area that includes the project sites and the access roads around them.
To date, 20 baseline data reports have been accepted by the state. Two more, ground water and geochemistry, are expected to be filed before submitting a revised consolidated permit application, the company statement reads.
“Paramount owns 100 percent of the Grassy Mountain Gold project which consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM and in Malheur County,” it reads.
