ONTARIO — According to the Malheur County Health Department, the death toll for residents diagnosed with COVID-19 has reached 97, with the latest death, a female in her 70s who died at home.
Dr. Dean Sidelinger with the Oregon Health Authority stated on Thursday that Oregon’s COVID-related toll had reached 6,000.
“These losses pain all of us,” he said, urging people to get vaccinated.
Angie Sillonis, public information officer for the Health Department, said overall cases in Malheur County reached 6,000 on Dec. 28 with more than 1,000 cases added on by the following weekend.
“We’re on the track to hit 8,000 early next week,” she said in the news release on Thursday.
In a follow-up email on Friday morning after press time, Sillonis said the county was at 7,590 cases as of Friday morning.
Officials say the omicron variant is more contagious, and urge people who “feel even slightly ill” to stay home and isolate.
In Malheur County, 42.5% of the residents have had at least one dose of COVID vaccine, with 13% having had a booster dose, according to the release.
Those needing a test are urged not to go to the emergency room.
As the Centers for Diseases Control states that cloth masks are no longer effective in preventing the spread, the U.S. government is working to get three free N95 masks into the hands of every American.
To do so, 400 million masks for the Strategic National Stockpile will be shipped to pharmacies and community health centers that are enrolled in the nationwide Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
