MALHEUR COUNTY — The Malheur County Health Department has announced that an adult living in the Ontario area has tested positive for West Nile virus – the first presumptive human case of the virus in Malheur County this year.
West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes which have been infected by feeding on birds which have the virus. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from pregnant mother to fetus.
The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80% of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness at all. Those who have underlying health conditions, however, could become seriously ill.
West Nile virus was first detected in the U.S. in 1999, and the number of Oregonians infected with the virus fluctuates every season.
While most people do not develop symptoms from this virus, some people who develop illness may experience mild symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches; occasionally a skin rash and swollen lymph glands may be noticed. These symptoms may last a few days or as long as several weeks. Those who are older than 50 or have immunocompromised conditions can become seriously ill. Seek medical attention and testing if you develop symptoms compatible with West Nile virus infection.
People who are concerned about mosquitoes should cover up exposed skin and use an EPA-registered insect repellent according to package directions. Residents are also urged to monitor their own yards and gardens for areas of high mosquito activity, especially standing water that can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Small amounts of water in a discarded can or container will support dozens of mosquitoes, as will clogged rain gutters or drain pipes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.