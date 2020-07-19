NYSSA — A preliminary construction schedule for the Treasure Valley Reload Center has been released giving a picture of what the project will look like over the estimated 18 months the work will take place.
The schedule was presented to the Malheur County Development Board by Brad Baird, lead civil engineer on the project, last week and represents four main contracts which will cover the length of the construction period.
Baird said the contract periods will overlap and each will be designed so each will start at the desired times and the schedule assumes a start date of January and completion in time for the facility to be ready for the onion season in 2022.
The first contact will include earthwork or excavation, with the early focus on the ground preparation for the rail installation.
The second contract, designed to cover August 2021 through November 2021, will include laying of the ballast and rails for the reload center. Separate from the rail construction will be the building for the reload center, loading dock and scales, August 2021 through June 2022, with the final contract to include the roads, utilities and wetland mitigation in an October 2021 to May 2022 timeline.
The actual construction time may be shorter, Baird said.
Parties involved in the project recently convened at the Gamble Island Road Crossing, to discuss needed improvements.
Malheur County Economic Development Director Greg Smith said proposed improvements include repositioning of the signal lights at the crossing, the addition of crossing arms and structures to prevent vehicle travel traffic from getting around the arms when they are down, as well as modifying the crossing itself. The improvements will be submitted to the Oregon Department of Transportation, which is overseeing the project as a ConnectOregron Program funded by the Oregon Legislature.
The reload center is being designed to accept commodities brought in by truck to be reloaded onto railcars for shipment across the country.
