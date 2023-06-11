Ontario School District staff meet with Lynn Johnson, of Ontario, to talk about work on the future home of the softball complex west of the Ontario Middle School. Pictured, from left, are Maintenance Director Bob Bennett, Athletic Director Josh Mink, Johnson, and Andrew Kressly, with maintenance and grounds.
Those involved in the the project gather up for a quick photo on the ground where excavation will soon take place. Pictured, from left, are Athletic Director Josh Mink, Maintenance Director Bob Bennett, Andrew Kressly with maintenance and grounds, project manager Fran Halcom, Angie Navarrete and Lynn Johnson, who has been with field prep work details.
ONTARIO — Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of officials meeting up at the future home of the Ontario softball and baseball complex on Thursday morning. However, it did cause them to gather inside the already finished concession stand rather than pacing around the field. Plans are well underway to begin finishing the project this year. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in about three weeks and the first game is expected to be played in August.
Ontario Kiwanians aim to supply the flag for the complex. During its May 31 meeting, the group voted to donate a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and recently presented to the club by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.
“I want this to be better than it ever could have been,” says Fran Halcom, who has been managing the project since she spearheaded it in 2018. “This will be probably the biggest thing I’ve ever tried to conquer.”
Halcom says she has the $50,000 it will take to pay for excavation and asphalt for the project. The Ontario School District is also considering putting more funding toward the facility in 2023-24, however the budget hasn’t been formally adopted. Halcom said with inflation impacting the cost of materials, including lumber, she was glad she took care of major purchases as she had money to do so. This included getting the concession stand finished, which features a press box upstairs and an area that will eventually house lockers for varsity teams. It also included getting the electricity and plumbing installed.
There have been many donors along the way. Among the many who have contributed are True Value, Coley’s Glass, Treasure Valley Steel, the city of Ontario — which helped pay to purchase “three amazing backstops that are already at OHS ready and waiting.”
Another costly component is the diamond dust needed for the top of the fields, which Halcom said is $16,000 per field. Advice has come from Lynn Johnson, of Ontario, who does field prep work with the Boise Hawks and is experienced in what is needed, which will include having to dig down three inches for each field.
She had hoped her granddaughter Annabelle Navarrete could be among the first of Ontario students to play on the infield at the new complex before she graduated OHS this year and headed for Idaho State University. As it was, the pandemic threw a wrench into plans. However, it looks like Navarrete may get to play at the future complex after all. Halcom says the first game planned for August will be a fundraiser match between the current OHS softball team and an alumni team, which will feature such past players as Jenny Yano and Julie Hernandez.
The biggest thing has been trying to get funds to do things or people to help raise money for the project, however, Halcom said that softball in the Ontario School District doesn’t have a lot of alumni, because the program is fairly young.
“It’s going to get better,” Halcom said, noting school officials are also going to try and get a softball program going for the middle school.
She talked about how playing on a softball team helps create many positives for players, including a sense of self-worth, a positive attitude and achievement.
The central location of the softball fields will help players in not having to go so far to practice or play, as that is currently done at the softball fields at Treasure Valley Community College. Halcom said this is especially true for the junior varsity players, many of whom do not have their own vehicles.
Since the pandemic, the project had been at a standstill for assorted reasons, including workforce shortages for local construction companies. That will change in a few weeks time, when Anderson Excavating and Durham Gravel Works will get to work putting all the paths in.
Looking across the grassy expanse of the future complex, Halcom said, “Til the day I die, I will never not help do something for this.”
