ONTARIO — Rain didn’t dampen the spirits of officials meeting up at the future home of the Ontario softball and baseball complex on Thursday morning. However, it did cause them to gather inside the already finished concession stand rather than pacing around the field. Plans are well underway to begin finishing the project this year. Groundbreaking is expected to take place in about three weeks and the first game is expected to be played in August.

Ontario Kiwanians aim to supply the flag for the complex. During its May 31 meeting, the group voted to donate a flag that was flown over the U.S. Capitol and recently presented to the club by U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.



