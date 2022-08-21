Officials readies to invest $13M for new Ontario school

A bus filled with students heading back to class pulls into Alameda Elementary on Friday morning, the first day of school. Ontario School District officials are aiming to put all of its sixth-graders, which are currently spread out between Alameda and May Roberts elementary schools, into one new building by the 2024-25 school year.
ONTARIO — A new school building for Ontario sixth-graders is on the horizon and district officials are working to bring that long-time goal into fruition by the 2024-25 school year. Also on the way is completion of the window-replacement project at Ontario High School.
The work is anticipated to be about $13 million, with the district using a blend of mostly grant funds, including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, and some reserve funding the district has set aside over the years, according to an update on Friday from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for the district.
Bob Bennett, facilities and maintenance manager for the district, said at this time the district is seeking a construction manager or general contractor to build a sixth-grade building. It will be housed at the Ontario Middle School campus, and will be a brick-and-mortar building.
He said district officials are “looking for completion by September of 2024.” Currently they are still in the planning stages. Once a construction manager or general contractor is found, they will then seek an architect or engineer to work. Bennett said they are currently working on the request for proposal for that, with the goal being for that person to work “hand-in-hand with what they think they want.”
‘A priority by the community’
A sixth-grade building on the middle school campus and the window replacement at the high school “has been a priority by the community for some time,” Smith said.
“This need was originally identified as a need over 10 years ago and has been continually brought up in almost all of our community outreach campaigns throughout the years,” she wrote.
The recommendation to do so came from the 2010 bond facilities task force, which also decided to remove the previously existing structure on the OMS campus.
But paying for the work has not been something voters have wanted to do through bonds in recent years. A $25 million bond ask to get work done on district facilities, including a sixth-grade building, was shot down by voters in May of 2019, failing 1,474 to 1,023. The last bond supported by Ontario taxpayers was in 2010, which helped build the middle school.
Smith further explained that the community will be able to weigh in on what they want to see in the building per ESSER grant conditions.
“Additionally, ESSER dollars have some pretty specific conditions for use, limiting the ability for the community to weigh in on specifics. Fortunately, they aligned to one another.”
The window replacement at the high school will result in “significant energy savings” as well as “be a huge aesthetic improvement to the campus,” Smith said. For that project, windows that were installed when the building was first built, will be replaced, offering “better air quality,” too.
Furthermore, with recent bond efforts having failed, and ESSER funds available, district officials “saw an opportunity to satisfy this need without having to ask the community to fund a capital bond measure,” Smith said.
“One of the big challenges in regards to COVID was our ability to social distance students at the height of the pandemic,” Smith said. “As we have begun to come out of the pandemic, we’ve focused our efforts on learning recovery and students’ social-emotional welfare. This is an amazing opportunity to do something that will have a lasting positive impact on the schools and the community.”
The building will benefit students in the district in many ways. Smith listed some of those, as follows.
• Allow for smaller class sizes at the elementary schools, particularly at the primary levels;
• Allow us to better support learning recovery, increase access to interventions, add pre-k, and minimize mobility and transitions for students;
• Help support the mental health of our 6th grade students by giving them access to their own counselor as well as extra-curricular and athletic options that elementary schools are not equipped to provide; and
• Eliminate the very difficult transition to another school (for only their 6th grade year) for students attending Cairo, Pioneer, and Aiken, [which are only for grades K-5].
Other projects in the works
Bennett said in addition to a lot of day to day tasks, there are other bigger projects that are in the works.
Some improvements, such as fencing, started happening before the start of the 2022-23 school year, others, such as the installation of Halo Sensors are on hold. Bennett explained that the district already has 40 to 48 of the sensors which are to be installed at the high school, middle school and even some of the elementary schools. However, they have to wait for an electrician to run wiring for all of the sensors to a central hub device at each respective campus. The Halo Sensors will help officials respond to a number of issues that they can detect, Bennett explained. Not only can the devices sense vaping or loud sharp noises, such as firecrackers, they also pick up on key words.
“If someone started screaming, ‘Help!’, it would trigger an alert [to staff],” Bennett said, adding. “It helps with bullying.”
The fencing installation was completed in July on multiple campuses and helped each be “secured a little better than they have been,” Bennett said. This included enclosing all of Cairo Elementary; putting gates where there were openings previously at Aiken Elementary, as well as fencing on the back side of the school; putting up fencing around Oregon Middle School on the south and west side near the Boys & Girls Club of the Western Treasure Valley and enclosing the front side of Alameda Elementary.
Furthermore, Smith said that some remodeling is anticipated in the near future.
“We hope to complete school office remodels at a few schools in order to better secure our front office areas and to provide a safe learning environment for staff and students,” she said.
