Officials readies to invest $13M for new Ontario school

A bus filled with students heading back to class pulls into Alameda Elementary on Friday morning, the first day of school. Ontario School District officials are aiming to put all of its sixth-graders, which are currently spread out between Alameda and May Roberts elementary schools, into one new building by the 2024-25 school year.

 Griffin Hewitt | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — A new school building for Ontario sixth-graders is on the horizon and district officials are working to bring that long-time goal into fruition by the 2024-25 school year. Also on the way is completion of the window-replacement project at Ontario High School.

The work is anticipated to be about $13 million, with the district using a blend of mostly grant funds, including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, and some reserve funding the district has set aside over the years, according to an update on Friday from Taryn Smith, public relations and communications coordinator for the district.

Local voters turn down Ontario School District bond
Voters shoot down Ontario school bond


Tags

Load comments