ONTARIO — The Ontario School District Board meetings have been open to the public throughout the pandemic and were only briefly closed to in-person access, according to information received from district officials on Monday afternoon. They say the public has been allowed to attend in-person at “limited capacity” for board meetings following a June 2021 meeting, due to the state’s guidance on COVID-19. During the pandemic, meetings have been accessible online through Zoom.
However, on Feb. 23, Andrea Salazar, administrative assistant to the superintendent/board secretary, told Kate Draper that her public comment would have to be made via Zoom.
“Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 regulations we are not able to have more than 12 people in our Boardroom to ensure 6 ft social distancing,” wrote Salazar in an email to Draper. “With necessary district personnel in attendance, that places our Boardroom at capacity.”
After protesting the decision and saying she was being denied access to the meeting, a follow-up email was sent to Draper saying that Board Chairman Tom Greco agreed to accommodate her request to communicate her public comment in person.
In a March 6 article, the newspaper quoted Ontario School District Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith as saying that the board of directors “will likely discuss” the return of in-person meetings at its next regularly scheduled meeting on March 28.
On Sunday, the Argus reported that members of the public would be able to return to board meetings in-person, stating they had been closed since June of 2021. And on Monday morning, district officials asked the Argus Observer to make a correction, clarifying that June was the last time they “did not allow members of the public.”
“We did not have to turn away any patrons due to room capacity,” wrote Smith on March 24. It’s worth noting that Smith was cc’d in the email to Draper from Salazar which turned her away due to capacity.
Smith in her March 24 email stated that public and staff were advised of capacity requirements, adding that “most chose to participate in the meetings via Zoom due to the convenience of the platform.”
Furthermore, she said due to the popularity of Zoom, they plan to continue to utilize it in the future, even though public could attend in-person. Smith said attendance at board meetings was higher with the Zoom platform.
The Argus sought further clarification about Draper initially being denied to attend in-person for capacity reasons, noting that Draper was given a time slot or appointment for her comments rather than being able to just go in to the meeting.
Ontario School District Superintendent Nicole Albisu responded in a follow up email on Monday.
“Our meetings have not been closed to the public, just limited to capacity. We have scheduled individuals so that we are able to monitor the total amount of people in the room,” she wrote.
Albisu said that when Draper spoke at the February meeting, there were “several staff presentations and were honoring one of our employees … so we were unsure how many of her family and our staff were going to attend in person. As it stood, Mrs. Draper was able to come right in when she arrived and did not need to wait. We are DEFINITELY NOT trying to keep people from attending the meetings …”
She then stated that the rise in the Omicron surge came on quickly and then declined before the board was able to discuss the changes.
“It sure wasn’t intentional on our part to still have the capacity restrictions in place after things were improving,” Albisu said.
Furthermore, she said, the district is in the process of revamping the board room so that they are able to “get the board back up to the front podium and still broadcast via Zoom, as the new law requires.”
She said that they have been delayed by a lack of available contractors, as well as part and supplies.
“I promise we aren’t trying to keep anyone out,” Albisu wrote.
When the newspaper asked for clarification on the new law requiring Zoom broadcast so we could check with other schools that do not have that in place, Albisu replied:
“House Bill 2560 passed in 2021 and took effect Jan. 1. It requires governing bodies to make most public meetings remotely accessible when it’s reasonable possible.”
The bill states that “all meetings held by a governing body of a public body, excluding executive sessions, must provide to members of the general public to the extent reasonably possibly, an opportunity to:
a) Access and attend the meeting by telephone, video or other electronic or virtual means;
b) If in-person oral testimony is allowed, submit during the meeting oral testimony by telephone, video or other electronic or virtual means; and
c) If in-person written testimony is allowed, submit written testimony, including by electronic mail or other electronic means, so that the governing body is able to consider the submitted testimony in a timely manner.
At the board meeting on Monday night, the boardroom was filled up with various members of staff and administration from each of the schools in the district.
