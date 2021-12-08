ONTARIO — On Dec. 4, the Ontario Recreation District revealed six new designs for the future Ontario Aquatic Center at the Four River Cultural Center.
The city of Ontario no longer owns the pool, having transferred ownership of it and related properties to the Ontario Recreation District after voters approved the formation of it in 2018. The city closed the pool in 2013, when maintenance costs became too prohibitive.
Since the taxing district was created, its board and staff have been working to reopen the facility in some fashion.
The event on Saturday provided an opportunity for the public to view the new renderings, and included tables with information on the current project, along with a fundraising and public relations table.
The project is awaiting the finalization of the Recreation District’s design development phase, and is also waiting on the results of a land survey, a lot book report, a soil report, and an energy audit.
According to a news release, once the design development phase and other aforementioned items are finished, the creation of construction documents will be created to “aid in securing a guaranteed maximum price,” before being the project goes out for bid.
The same news release said that the project goal is $3.1 Million.
Andrew Maeda, executive director for the district, said currently 30% of the project goal has been raised, adding that the pool committee will be building an additional 10% contingency.
He said when the district attains 80% of the project goal, it will break ground on the project.
It was additionally noted they have 90 plus local business and community members who have shown support for the project.
The next step for the Recreation District is to start fundraising in the form of large donations from large local corporations and businesses in the Ontario area along with grant pursuits and asking the community to vote for a possible increase on transient occupancy taxes, which are those incurred at hotels, motels and RV parks.
The Ontario City Council is expected to discuss the possibility of the transient occupancy tax hike at its Dec. 14 meeting.
In March, the city’s budget committee voted 8-5 to approve a one-time contribution of $250,000 to the pool project, so long as certain conditions are met, including that the pool facility’s name “will include the name of the city, ‘Ontario,’” and that discounts be extended to “any broad group” for pool services will also be made available to Ontario residents.
Other conditions, which must be met before the funds are released by a reaffirming vote of the council included plans associated with fundraising, finances, construction and operations. Those funds have yet to be released, and if they are not released during the current budget cycle, Ontario City Manager Adam Brown previously said they would carry over to the following budget year.
Leslie Thompson contributed to this story
