Officials plan pre-bid tour of rail facility

ONTARIO
Activity is being lined up for construction of the Treasure Valley Reload Center which is expected to start this spring.
During a regular meeting of the Malheur County Development Board, which is sponsoring the Reload Center, it was announced that the pre-bid tour for contractors interested in bidding on the project will be conducted in mid-March, with the project to go out to bid in late March or early April.
Construction is projected to start in late April or early May, reported project manager Brad Baird, with Anderson Perry.
He noted that in the project documents there is preference for local contractors and that means Malheur County. If the main contractor or contractors are not from the local area, there will be opportunities for local firms to bid on different parts of the project, Baird said.
According to a list of milestones of the project, which are subject to change and review of the Oregon Department of Transportation, there is to be a fully executed agreement between the Class 1 railroad, Union Pacific, and terminal operator, which has been designated as Americold. This is estimated to be complete by March 31. It will be followed by a documentation of an agreed fee structure and rates between the terminal operator and the railroad. Talks between the terminal operator and a shippers group on this issue are still underway.
Phase 1 will be the contract award and start of construction for earthwork and culverts, by April 30. Construction work on the rail ballast and laying of the rails is scheduled to start by May 28, followed by the start on roads, utilities and wetland mitigation, with the reload center, dock and scale being in the last contract, due to start by Aug. 31.
Baird said these contracts could overlap and be completed earlier than projected.
The whole project, to provide a more efficient way to ship product out of Malheur County to distant markets, is slated to be completed in June 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.