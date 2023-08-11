Editor's Note

This article has been updated to include comments from Malheur County Commissioner Ronald Jacobs, the county commissioner’s liaison for the project.

ONTARIO — Plans for the Treasure Valley Reload Center have hit a major road block, as announced by the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation on Friday. As summarized by Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, in information about an upcoming meeting, no further monies will be approved by the board for expenditures on the shipping facility project until a new operator is signed to the reload center.

Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics, which had originally been contracted to operate the reload center, pulled out of the venture in July.



