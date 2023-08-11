ONTARIO — Plans for the Treasure Valley Reload Center have hit a major road block, as announced by the Malheur County Economic Development Corporation on Friday. As summarized by Shawna Peterson, officer to the board, in information about an upcoming meeting, no further monies will be approved by the board for expenditures on the shipping facility project until a new operator is signed to the reload center.
Atlanta, Georgia-based Americold Logistics, which had originally been contracted to operate the reload center, pulled out of the venture in July.
“I have had a series of conversations with the [Oregon Department of Transportation] and agree with this approach in light of Americold’s recent decision,” wrote Peterson. “As I emphasized previously, our current focus must be on the update of the project plan, feasibility analysis, financial planning, and firming up the operating plan.”
In a letter to the board dated Aug. 8, Erik Havig, statewide policy and planning manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, requested that the board enter into an agreement with a new operator before proceeding further with the reload center’s financing.
“Given recent developments with the Treasure Valley Reload Center, identified for the Connect Oregon program in House Bill 2017 … the [department] has significant concerns about the viability of this project being completed and successfully operated. ODOT recognizes that, if successful, this facility could provide a valuable, cost-effective, and more climate-friendly alternative for shipping onions and perhaps other agricultural products from the Treasure Valley area to other parts of the country.”
The original funding approved by the Oregon Legislature was $26 million. The project has a $5.5 million funding gap according to Havig.
“I have arranged a presentation from the Pacific Coast Intermodal Port project, which is an ambitious project based in Coos Bay.,” Peterson added. “Our ongoing goal is to ensure this project can not only be built, but also operate successfully into the future, and that taxpayer funds are appropriately and effectively stewarded. I look forward to continuing our work toward that end.”
The board next meets at the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West – Room 106, Vale, on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m.
ODOT has set a meeting with Peterson in the coming weeks, and is requesting a more detailed plan and schedule for completion. Havig said the project is “at a critical decision point,” and that it is not practical to extend the completion indefinitely, noting that has been done several times.
“If MCDC is unable to complete these items in a reasonable timeframe, then it may be time for MCDC to decide that the project is no longer viable and request termination of the project,” Havig wrote. “ODOT would like to see this project completed and successfully operated.”
Malheur County Commissioner Ronald Jacobs, the county commissioner’s liaison for the project, said he thinks it is an appropriate move at this time while the Malheur County Development Corporation “is in the process of doing a reset and make sure everything gets back on track.”
This includes finding someone to replace Americold and Jacobs said he understand there are two or three different prospects.
“I’m hopeful we can regroup and move forward,” he said, pointing out that even the ODOT officials said they want to see the project be a success. “With as much time and effort and money put in, we are definitely going to do all we can to make not only the reload facility, but the industrial park, to be a success.”
If no further funding is available from government entities, Jacobs is hopeful they can find an independent party willing to put uptake money to see it get going.
Jacobs lauded Peterson, saying he believes she is doing a good job of trying to get things up and running, finding a replacement operator and meeting ODOT’s demands.
“We have just got to find the right people to make sure this project works,” he said.
The pause in construction of the facility meant to haul local commodities to far-off places comes as the Economic Development Board continues to seek ways to fill a total of $10.5 million in additional funding needs, over the project’s original $26 million budget.
