Officials move Ontario's first sprint boat races to June

ONTARIO — Spectators won’t get to see sprint boat races near the Ontario municipal airport in May, as there has been a change of plans. However, when the two-day events start in June, they will include amateur races on the first night followed by professional speed boat races on the second night.
According to an email early this morning from Ron Dillon, who is overseeing the development and event organizing for Ontario Speedway, the original plan to have the first races on Memorial Day weekend is being pushed into June. Dillon said he and Chris Bowman, president of the U.S. Jet Sprint Association, have agreed to move the first race to June 10-11.
Dillon said this was done for four reasons. These included: there would be no grass by the first weekend of May, some racers still have children in school that month, the Old Farmer’s Almanac forecast for may is unusually wet (which would be a mess without grass), and there are seven professional racers from New Zealand who can’t make it until June.
At an Ontario City Council meeting on March 22, Dillon updated the council on an insurance matter and also sought permission to hold amateur races on the first of the two-night events.
Aggregate insurance
As explained by Dillon at that meeting, his contract for the Ontario Speedway with the city of Ontario requires him to carry insurance that covers $5 million per occurrence and $10 million aggregate for speed boat races, along with agreed-upon amounts for all other events. As further broken down, Dillon said if a speed boat ended up injuring spectators, each injury could be insured for up to $5 million with a $10 million cap on total injuries. In the chance it ended up higher than that, the city could potentially be on the hook.
However, Dillon explained that the insurance program offered by the American Power Boat Association only offers $5 million per occurrence and $9 million aggregate, so “we’re off by a million.”
A key thing Dillon wanted city officials to understand about that is that typically all insurance emphasis is placed on spectators, saying lawsuits come in when people don’t sign a waiver. The pro racers themselves have to “sign waiver after waiver after waiver,” he said. Over the years of hosting events, Dillon told the council he has found there is an incredible misunderstanding of what event insurance is all about.
“This is all about the spectators and has no relevance on race participants,” Dillon said. “Am I going to tell you, ‘There’s no way in a million years a boat won’t fly out’? No. It would be extraordinary, but if it happened, that’s what the insurance is all about.”
Dillon explained that he couldn’t even get insurance without having a specialty fence that will surround the track on which speed boats will be able to travel at speeds of up to 105 mph. Those boats have to be put in a cage and are uninsurable unless in it, he said. The cage is stainless steel cable with steel posts, Dillon said, adding that the boats will live around the outside track in a steel cage with 12 rows of stainless steel cable, chain-link fence and telephone poles.
“That’s why we’re insurable,” he said.
Mayor Riley Hill asked whether racers had their own liability insurance on top of this, to which Dillon said he would have to look into. City Manager Adam Brown confirmed in text message this morning that had been confirmed.
As to whether the council would agree to the lower aggregate insurance amount, Council President Ken Hart suggested looking to staff. The council agreed to have Brown check with the city’s insurance agents and lawyer again.
He confirmed with the Argus this morning that he had done that and the insurance amounts Dillon would be carrying were OK.
“Yes, it’s fine,” reads a text message.
“We want this to happen,” Hill saids to Dillon. “We are just in a position where we have to look out for our city.”
Councilor Susan Mills asked with the first race being six weeks out, how many participants there were for each category. Dillon said there were none signed up, because there was no website yet.
“I’m chasing my tail to get this done,” he said. “Most people would be in the hospital with this stress. I thought we were supposed to be done months ago, but it’s moving at the speed of a glacier.”
However he said he thought there would be plenty of boats at the first race, “mainly because it’s the only track outside of Washington state.” He then noted that a lot of the racers were from that area, where the Kettle Falls track “got squashed” by an environmental setback.
Dillon estimates about 30 to 35 boats and a couple thousand people at the first race.
Amateur races
Another matter Dillon wanted to approach that night was the potential to stretch out the weekend into a 2-day event offering amateur races on the first night. He noted there isn’t really an amateur side to the sport as there is nowhere for them to race, because other tracks are reserved for professional racers, “period.”
Saying he couldn’t emphasize enough that it was a work in progress, he noted that APBA won’t insure such races, but his insurance company said they would provide $1 million per occurrence and $2 million aggregate.
Dillon suggested amateur racers could sign a waiver acknowledging that if they get hurt they would be responsible for paying it.
He asked the council to allow him to develop an amateur program on Friday’s with classes for “much smaller, much safer boats,” noting that he was confident if the track could contain larger boats, it could contain smaller, lower-speed boats.
Kirby asked whether amateur races were done in other venues and Dillon said no.
“So we have no history,” Kirby asked.
Dillon said if a 16-year-old wants to get a small 15hp watercraft, “he doesn’t have anywhere to race,” noting there was a small race like that recently in Banks a couple weeks back, but it was in a river, not a track.
Hart suggested getting legal counsel to weigh in.
“My biggest fear is they get hurt. They’re amateur, so who knows what they’re doing. Then, a 16 year old on a jet ski gets into an accident, then sues the city,” he said.
Hill said he would like to see all race participants, including pit crews or anyone else inside the fenced area have to sign a waiver.
Brown confirmed this morning that the waiver was OK and with that the amateur races have the green light, too.
