Voters wishing to use the official ballot drop box in Vale for the upcoming Special District Election on May 18, and for other elections will need to know the new location.
According to a news release from Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter on Wednesday, Vale's box has moved.
It is now in the parking lot directly behind the Malheur County Courthouse, as a drive-thru box on the corner of C and Bryant streets. It is located next to the county drop box which is for tax payments and other appropriate county business, which is not to be used for ballots. Ballots are to be dropped in the Official Ballot Drop Box, which will be unlocked when ballots are placed in the mail and locked again at the 8 p.m. deadline on Election Day – May 18.
Ballots were placed in the mail on Thursday, so the box is now open, according to Trotter. Voters should start receiving ballots by Friday.
Ballots can be returned by mail through May 11; alternatively they can be dropped of fin an official ballot drop box no later than 8 p.m. May 18.
In addition to the box in Vale, there are outside boxes at the Ontario Community Library, 388 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario; the Nyssa City Library, 319 Main St., Nyssa; and in Jordan Valley on Yturri Boulevard, across from the post office.
During the election, voters will be selecting directors for school, fire, cemetery, rural road, health, library and recreation boards in their respective taxing districts. Additionally, all of Malheur County voters will be deciding on County Measure 23-64, which asks whether the county court should meet three times annually to discuss promoting the county's interests regarding moving the Oregon-Idaho border. If passed, the court would have to discuss the matter every January, May and September and civil penalties are included for "anyone who willfully prohibits, cancels or hinders any of the prescribed meetings."
The time has passed to register to vote in this election.
