ONTARIO — The Ontario community has reason to celebrate Arbor Day today: In looking forward to the ceremonial planting of a Hiroshima Peace Tree on Saturday. Known as “hibakujumoku” survivor trees, or Hiroshima Legacy Trees, the tree comes from one of the Ginkgo biloba trees that survived the atom-bombing of Hiroshima in Japan during World War II.
The community is urged to attend the ceremony, which is free and will be from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Ontario.
“In these troubled times, a small gesture toward peace resolutions plays an important and meaningful role for our community and the world,” reads an announcement on the Cultural Center’s website.
The ceremony was arranged by Mike Miller, volunteer curator, of the garden. It was part of the requirements for obtaining the tree from the Oregon Department of Forestry. As proof that has been met, the event will be recorded by David Hedberg of the Oregon Urban Forestry Department.
Miller says the ceremony will be included in a documentary that Hedberg is working on that investigates internment and Prisoner of War camps associated with WWII. The internment camps were a result of Executive Order 9066, enacted by U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack.
The Western Treasure Valley area has a large Japanese-American community, many with direct ties to the war, including veterans who served. Many of those veterans went to war for the U.S. while their families were incarcerated in internment camps. One of those camps, which housed agricultural laborers and their families, was nearby Nyssa.
The ceremony will include religious blessings from the Buddhist Temple and a Christian blessing by the Rev. Jim Mosier from St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
Miller’s wife, Jill Miller, also will lead a song.
Until then, Miller has been safeguarding the sapling He says it is an “underwhelming” size, currently — maybe 3-feet tall. The life expectancy of the ginkgo bilobas, which are in the same family as tamarack, is about 1,500 years.
To date, 47 Hiroshima peace trees have been planted in Oregon in about 30 communities. Many of those have been cities with exchange programs or Sister-City relationships, which have sought to use the trees to deepen those connections or to remind communities how enemies can overcome divisions and grief of war to embrace peace.
Ontario’s sister city is Oskayasayama, Osaka, Japan.
The peace tree planting also is in conjunction with Serve Day, in which more than 900 volunteers will be busy sprucing up communities throughout the Western Treasure Valley.
