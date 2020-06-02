Officials hope to enter 2nd stage of reopening for Malheur County

Local health-care workers write down notes pertaining to the drive-up testing for COVID-19 that took place at Nyssa High School in mid-May.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Malheur County submitted its request to the state to enter phase 2 of the reopening plan following the shutdown caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 at the end of this week, according to Sarah Poe, Malheur County Health Department Director.

“We believe we have met the criteria and hope to hear back with approval soon,” Poe wrote in her email.

The state will be reporting any outbreak of more than five employees in a business with more than 30 employees.

“We have not had an outbreak that met that criteria in Malheur County to date,” she said.

According to Gov. Kate Brown’s website, phase 2 could include allowing more people to work at their offices, and may allow gatherings of up to 100 people, with appropriate social distancing.

There will be drive-up testing for the virus on Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Malheur County fairgrounds in Ontario, and again on July 1 and Aug. 5.

