Officials plan pre-bid tour of rail facility

A tour group looks over the site of the proposed Treasure Valley Reload Center next to Gem Avenue, north of the Nyssa, in this photo from October of 2019.

 Larry Meyer, file | Argus Observer

NYSSA — Construction on the Treasure Valley Reload Facility could begin as soon as the middle of September.

During a phone board meeting on Tuesday morning, project manager Brad Baird said the project will be advertised for bids over the next couple of weeks, with a pre-bid tour of the site north of Nyssa in early August.

Bids will be due Aug. 12, after which the Malheur County Development Corporation Board will award a contract. Once the contract is awarded, there will be a 7-day protest period. Barring any protest, the selected contractor has 15 days to sign the contracts, and the goal is to start ground work before Sept. 15.

Tags

Load comments