NYSSA — Construction on the Treasure Valley Reload Facility could begin as soon as the middle of September.
During a phone board meeting on Tuesday morning, project manager Brad Baird said the project will be advertised for bids over the next couple of weeks, with a pre-bid tour of the site north of Nyssa in early August.
Bids will be due Aug. 12, after which the Malheur County Development Corporation Board will award a contract. Once the contract is awarded, there will be a 7-day protest period. Barring any protest, the selected contractor has 15 days to sign the contracts, and the goal is to start ground work before Sept. 15.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.