NYSSA — Design work on the Treasure Valley Reload Center will be moving ahead with Malheur County Development Corporation having forwarded $125,000 to Union Pacific Railroad to do the design and engineering on the switches which will be installed to allow trains to install and pick up cars at the site once the center is operational.
Product will be delivered to the center by trucks, to be reloaded onto railcars for shipment to distant markets.
Greg Smith, Malheur County Economic Development Director and project manager, said the funds were transferred to the railroad Thursday.
This will allow work on the design and engineering phase of the full rail layout for the center to proceed toward 100 completion, Smith said.
At the same time, design and engineering work will be going on for the siting of water and sewer lines and other utilities followed by the design of the reload center structure itself, Smith said.
Also to be done in the near future is selection of a construction manager and a general contractor, he said.
Also under discussion, Smith said, is what will be the best access route for truck traffic carrying produce to access the reload center, either from Gamble Island Road or from Gem Avenue. There are strong arguments for and against, Smith said, with costs impacting the kind of traffic the roads will be built to handle, as well as the size of the reload center. To connect with Gamble Island Road, a new route is proposed connecting U.S. Highway 20-26 to Gamble Island Road at Arcadia Boulevard.
That decision will be made by the Development Corporation board members.
Other discussions to come with the railroad include levels of service and prices. One issue which may be resolved, Smith said, is the availability of railcars for shippers.
“We want you to consider leasing U.P. railcars,” Smith quoted railroad officials as saying.
Construction is scheduled to begin in 2021, with completion planned for 2022.
