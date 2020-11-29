ONTARIO
Kevin Mullin, operations specialist with Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s Public Works department, recently took time to go over what is being done at the city’s wastewater treatment facility.
In a conference room, Mullin displayed aerial footage that was shot using a drone on Nov. 9. He said that it was the last sunny day they had seen for a while.
The drone, hovering over the city’s entire lagoon system, showed the lagoon that is being dredged – Lagoon 1.
Mullin explained that the lagoons have a series of “aerators” that are used to “drive oxygen into the water.” The aerators are anchored together into a continuous structure that had to be moved out of the way of the dredge apparatus, which is underwater.
Mullin said that when the dredge makes a pass, “each swath is 8 feet wide” and it’s “like mowing a lawn.” He said that the dredge makes multiple passes over the same area and stays approximately 18 inches above the lagoon’s liner to avoid damage.
Hooked to the back of the dredge is a floating pipeline that is the transferring conduit through which the biosolid contents are moved.
Mullin said that the next step is to remove the water from the biosolids. The water content is called filtrate, if the water is removed using a centrifuge, the removed water is then called centrate. This process is called “dewatering.”
After the biosolids have undergone the dewatering stage and have been conditioned and broken down further, the physical consistency of the biosolids is comparable to top soil.
Mullin said that any biosolids larger than a quarter inch are sent to a landfill, while the bulk of the processed biosolids are loaded onto trailers and sent to Skyline Farms where the biosolids will be applied to the specified farm fields.
Mullin stated that when applying the processed biosolids to the field, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality guidelines state that the biosolids must be “incorporated within six hours.” He also said that “no more than 63 dry tons” are allowed to be applied per acre.
Assistant to the Ontario City Manager Peter Hall was invited to take a tour of the project. He responded to the Argus’ request for comment on his time spent observing the process in an email received on Nov. 18 morning.
“My tour of the wastewater project really was a unique experience. Seeing the multiple layers of the project work in sync with each other over a 7-mile stretch was impressive,” wrote Hall. “It’s also incredible how minimal the smell is during the entire process.”
The biosolids removal process is scheduled to be concluded by the end of November.
