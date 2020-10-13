Officials consider new, increased fees as well as getting rid of some

These charts show sites where officials with the Wallowa Whitman National Forest would like to change fees, such as by increasing them, adding them or eliminating them.

The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is considering changes to developed recreation site fees to enhance recreation opportunities and better reflect current management goals. Proposed changes include fee increases, new fees and eliminating fees at some sites. This strategy would allow the Forest to maintain or improve the quality of facilities and services, while aligning revenue with annual operation and maintenance costs, as well as deferred maintenance costs. About 95% of fees collected would continue to directly fund site management. Recreation opportunities are abundant and mostly free, and many developed recreation sites would continue to be available at no charge.

BackgroundFees have been charged at developed recreation sites since the Recreation Fee Demonstration Program was authorized by Congress in 1996.

Current fee structure (last significant change was 15 years ago):

• Trailheads: $5/day (or $30/yr. for NW Forest Pass).

• Campgrounds: $5 to $8/night.

• Cabins: $45 to $80/night.

Current management

The Forest manages 248 developed recreation sites including campgrounds, trailheads, cabins, day use areas and interpretive sites.

65 of these sites require fees:

• 31 campgrounds.

• 18 trailheads.

• 4 rental cabins.

Continuing to provide existing developed recreation opportunities is not sustainable with the current fees. With the proposed changes, the Forest would be able to provide better maintenance, repair and facility enhancement.

Proposed Fee Changes

The process for changing fees includes a public comment period, Regional and National agency review/approval, and recommendations from a citizen-based Recreation Advisory Committee. Proposals must also provide amenities required in the 2005 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) before fees may be charged.

New or increased fees are proposed at 55 sites on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

• Fee increases: 28 campgrounds.

• New fees at 24 sites, including 17 campgrounds, five trailheads and two rental cabins.

• Eliminate fees at 3 sites, including one trailhead and two campgrounds.

• Extra vehicle fee of $5 per extra vehicle at campgrounds

