Officials consider new, increased fees as well as getting rid of some

The Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is considering changes to developed recreation site fees to enhance recreation opportunities and better reflect current management goals. Proposed changes include fee increases, new fees and eliminating fees at some sites. This strategy would allow the Forest to maintain or improve the quality of facilities and services, while aligning revenue with annual operation and maintenance costs, as well as deferred maintenance costs. About 95% of fees collected would continue to directly fund site management. Recreation opportunities are abundant and mostly free, and many developed recreation sites would continue to be available at no charge.
BackgroundFees have been charged at developed recreation sites since the Recreation Fee Demonstration Program was authorized by Congress in 1996.
Current fee structure (last significant change was 15 years ago):
• Trailheads: $5/day (or $30/yr. for NW Forest Pass).
• Campgrounds: $5 to $8/night.
• Cabins: $45 to $80/night.
Current management
The Forest manages 248 developed recreation sites including campgrounds, trailheads, cabins, day use areas and interpretive sites.
65 of these sites require fees:
• 31 campgrounds.
• 18 trailheads.
• 4 rental cabins.
Continuing to provide existing developed recreation opportunities is not sustainable with the current fees. With the proposed changes, the Forest would be able to provide better maintenance, repair and facility enhancement.
Proposed Fee Changes
The process for changing fees includes a public comment period, Regional and National agency review/approval, and recommendations from a citizen-based Recreation Advisory Committee. Proposals must also provide amenities required in the 2005 Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act (FLREA) before fees may be charged.
New or increased fees are proposed at 55 sites on the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
• Fee increases: 28 campgrounds.
• New fees at 24 sites, including 17 campgrounds, five trailheads and two rental cabins.
• Eliminate fees at 3 sites, including one trailhead and two campgrounds.
• Extra vehicle fee of $5 per extra vehicle at campgrounds
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.