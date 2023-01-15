Officials: City needs $300K more on $1.4M fix for aging wastewater infrastructure

This Map provided by Vale City Manager Todd Fuller, shows the proposed site of the lift station project currently being evaluated by the Vale City Council.

 Courtesy map

VALE — City of Vale officials have been having lots of discussions in the past week about replacing the Willowcreek lift station. This included during a presentation at Malheur County Court on Jan. 6 and during the most recent Vale City Council meeting on Jan. 10.

According to information presented during those meetings, the lift station is an integral piece of the city’s overall wastewater system and currently requires employees to “go down all times of the day and night” to untangle whatever gets wrapped up in it, including clothing. Work to replace it kicked off about two years ago. The aging piece of infrastructure is where all of the sewer water in Vale eventually moves through before heading into lagoons. The station was built more than 70 years ago and is nearing the end of its service life.



