Officials: City needs $300K more on $1.4M fix for aging wastewater infrastructure

VALE — City of Vale officials have been having lots of discussions in the past week about replacing the Willowcreek lift station. This included during a presentation at Malheur County Court on Jan. 6 and during the most recent Vale City Council meeting on Jan. 10.
According to information presented during those meetings, the lift station is an integral piece of the city’s overall wastewater system and currently requires employees to “go down all times of the day and night” to untangle whatever gets wrapped up in it, including clothing. Work to replace it kicked off about two years ago. The aging piece of infrastructure is where all of the sewer water in Vale eventually moves through before heading into lagoons. The station was built more than 70 years ago and is nearing the end of its service life.
Soon, there will be more stress on the system with the opening of a 175-space RV park and 60-plus lot subdivision on the near horizon.
“Every day that goes by, we’re biding time,” Mayor Tom Vialpando said during the County Court meeting.
He and City Manager Todd Fuller were at the meeting to ask for help with funding to complete the project, estimated to cost slightly under $1.4 million. Currently the city has $1.1 million in grant funds, but need an additional $300,000 to finish paying for the project.
The project cost includes engineering at $242,500; base bid from Warrington Construction for $990,150, a minimum recommended contingency of $100,000 and additive alternatives for $65,000.
The court did not take action on providing funding to help with the project to replace the lift station and its headworks, but asked whether they had exhausted all funding options, including the Eastern Oregon Border Board or Biz Oregon.
In an email from Fuller to the court in December, he stated that the city “would appreciate the county as a partner in this project.”
Council update
On Tuesday, Fuller updated the council on where the city is at in terms of the proposed work to be done on the lift station and which bid will be accepted for the project.
“So at this point, we need to decide if we want to move forward and award the bid to Warrington Construction,” he said.
Fuller stated that “with all the additives” the total cost of the project would be $1,397,650. If those are removed from the bid, the cost is brought down $65,000.
He told the council how he and the mayor approached the county to ask for some funds, and added they had not heard back from them yet. The item was not on the court’s agenda for Jan. 11, nor was it on the agenda for the Jan. 18 meeting sent out on Friday afternoon.
Fuller told the council that another option the city explore is exploring for the funding gap is to “go through Biz Oregon for a 50/50 grant-loan.”
He said the city still has American Rescue Plan funds remaining that could be used to “pay off that loan immediately,” should the city choose to accept the Biz Oregon agreement. Fuller said that there are no stipulations on how long the loan is to be kept open, so paying it off will not incur any penalties.
He said that the city is nearing deadlines on some of the available funds, namely federal COVID-19 relief funding. He reminded the council that the remainder of which would have to be returned if not used by 2024.
Fuller said the loan amount would be more than $120,000, and further that the city’s Bookkeeper Marea Hartwell confirmed that there were enough ARPA funds to cover this expenditure.
“When we left County Court, they basically let us know they would help us find money,” Vialpando said.
He also said they would point Vale city officials in the direction of grants to apply for that would be helpful to the project.
“As Todd was saying, we’re kind of tied,” Vialpando said, “We need to do something because it doesn’t look like we’re going to get that extra funding, so we need to go to plan B.”
Of the additive components of the project, the painting of the concrete wetwell of the lift station was the only one of the additions that was considered to be non-cosmetic in nature and as Fuller said is for the purpose of minimizing the corrosion on the structure’s concrete “to protect it from all the acids and everything that comes through the sewer.”
Fuller told the council he would obtain further information on the paint and see if it would prolong the life the structure.
The council came to a general consensus that if the paint would add to the life expectancy of the lift station, it would be a worthwhile investment and tasked Fuller with finding out what among the additives to the project are cosmetic versus material.
No vote was taken and the topic was tabled until Fuller receives more information pertaining to the project additives.
In a follow-up email received on Jan. 11, Fuller explained more about the project.
“The idea to replace the Willowcreek lift station goes back several years. The current lift station is around 70 years old. A lift station life span is typically around 30 – 50 years. Sen. Lynn Findley provided the initial funding of $1,000,000 and BizOregon provided another $100,000. Project costs continue to climb and that is why we are seeking another $300,000,” he said.
As far as the wetwell paint, Fuller said he confirmed “the paint does provide protection for the structure and extends the life by several years” and that the city will add this component to the project.
“The new lift station will be placed about 75 Yards to the West of the current lift station,” said Fuller.
