Officials cancel committee meeting for November

Crews from Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s Public Works department, lower a large decorative rock into place in mid-September of 2020. The Public Works Committee meeting for November has been cancelled

 Photo courtesy of Betsy Roberts, Ontario City Engineer

ONTARIO — According to an email update on Monday morning, Ontario Public Works will not have a regular meeting this month.

Suzanne Mulvany, of Jacobs, Ontario’s Public Works contractor, said that the meeting was cancelled due to a lack of agenda items.

The committed plans to meet for its regularly scheduled meeting in December, which will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ontario City Hall, 444 S.W. Fourth St.., Ontario.

For information, phone (541) 889-8572.

