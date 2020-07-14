ONTARIO — In light of the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, efforts have been underway to sanitize public buildings to adhere to increased safety guidelines set forth by federal, state and local authorities and public health officials. Ontario is no exception to this effort.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown stated in his July 8 Weekend Update on the City of Ontario’s website that “staff are working on installing air cleaning systems on the City Hall Building HVAC system.” However, this effort became more complicated upon further examination of the system.
The Argus followed up with Brown regarding City Hall’s HVAC system and the proposed air cleaning systems to be installed.
“Because of the outbreak of COVID-19 at City Hall we were checking to see if we used HEPA filters, which likely would have caught it from spreading throughout the building. Our system does not use HEPA filters nor can it. So we are looking at some UV lights to install in ductwork to kill the virus,” stated Brown in an email received on Monday morning.
Ontario City Hall, having closed for the first time to the general public on March 23, did reopen as part of the second phase of Reopening Oregon on June 8 only to shutter its doors once again on July 1. The latest announcement to close the building to the public was made on the City’s Facebook page saying that this closure will be “until further notice.”
In a follow-up email with Brown, received on Monday evening, he stated that he believed the outbreak at City Hall to have occurred around July 2 and that all of the cases were reported to the health department and followed up with contact tracing measures. Brown also said that this incident was the reasoning behind the second closure of City Hall.
Brown went on to state that the buildings had been cleaned with an electrostatic sprayer on July 6.
The Environmental Protection Agency’s website provides further information on indoor air quality and questions pertaining to it.
“When used properly, air purifiers can help reduce airborne contaminants including viruses in a home or confined space. However, by itself, a portable air cleaner is not enough to protect people from COVID-19. When used along with other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, operating an air cleaner can be part of a plan to protect yourself and your family,” reads a statement on the EPA’s website.
As for the installation of UV lights, Jacobs, the city of Ontario’s public works department is “looking at this option,” according to Brown. The city will have options in paying for these expenses from outside sources.
“We have access to COVID reimbursement from FEMA and also from a state allotment,” said Brown.
