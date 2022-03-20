ONTARIO — Pending the board approving the contract, Ontario School District officials have maned who will be replacing outgoing Ontario High School Principal Jodi Elizondo.
In a news release on March 18, the district announced that the new principal will be Ken Martinez. For about the past ten years, he has served in a leadership role supporting teachers at the high school, according to the release.
The incoming leader may be the first Hispanic principal at the high school, at least in knowledge of recent decades, according to Public Relations and Communications Coordinator Taryn Smith.
“In the last 20 years (the past 5 principals), we have not had a Hispanic principal at OHS,” she said.
This is noteworthy, as 68% of students enrolled at OHS in 2021-22 identified as Hispanic, according to
Martinez is expected to take over the reins from Elizondo before the 2022-23 school year the email said.
The release said the district selected Martinez “from a talented candidate pool in a competitive process that included input and screening by District and OHS staff, as well as students and parents.”
Before coming to the Ontario School District, Martinez started as a teacher at Eagle Point Charter High School, where he taught for seven years. After that, he was a lead teacher and summer school principal in Klamath Falls.
For the past 10 years, Martinez has been offering professional support to staff as an instructional coach at the middle and high schools.
Martinez has also done work in the past outside of the district. This was in representing K-12 educators in Salem as an elected member of one of Gov. Kate Brown’s boards.
Martinez also presents at the Oregon RTIi Annual State-wide Conference and the state English Learners Alliance Conference, according to the release.
In addition, Martinez provides mentorship to student teachers at the College of Idaho along with being a national assessment of academic progress coordinator.
The release concluded stating that the district “is excited to see where Mr. Martinez’s enthusiasm for positive change, community, and student opportunities (academic, social, and extracurricular) take OHS when he is at the helm.” It also stated that one of his goals after taking over as principal is to “intentionally connect with and engage the community with OHS.”
The district had a posting for the job on its website in February.
Elizondo will stay on at the district, as it has carved out a position that she will begin on July 1.
The District, said, that the position will devote time to procuring grants and monitoring the implementation of district curriculums that would elevate and expand instructional and educational opportunities.
Elizondo’s salary in her new position will be $117,464 per year, which is slightly less than she would be making as principal.
Elizondo’s salary will be paid with monies received from the Student Success Act and other funding sources by strategically utilizing grants.
