ONTARIO — Stakeholders in the Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity program will be meeting with Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industry officials this week in an attempt to overcome barriers for local high-schoolers going on to become plumbers and electricians. Officials with the career technical education program have discovered many barriers in the region that they say correlate to industry regulation. With adjustments by the state agency in charge, stakeholders hope to establish apprenticeship programs for those fields of work.
Poverty to Prosperity is a collaboration between Ontario, Vale and Nyssa school districts and Treasure Valley Community College. It focuses on training local students for jobs while simultaneously attracting new industry and jobs to Malheur County. The program offers at-risk students technical training while preparing them for a successful transition into a career. It offers many vocational programs including welding, automation and control systems/renewable energy technologies, allied health and more.
Poverty to Prosperity has been aiming to add plumbing and electrician apprenticeships to its offerings at Ontario High School to its offerings. However, it’s “an uphill struggle,” said Riley Hill, one of the founding members and president of the board, in a recent interview with the newspaper.
He talked about how there are disadvantages for students in Oregon compared to neighboring Idaho, and how they were looking forward to meeting with industry officials to find a fix.
Letter to BOLI
Hill's comments were further spelled out in a letter to BOLI from Poverty to Prosperity on Jan. 10.
Some of the drawbacks for Oregon students include age requirements, ratios for journeyman electricians to apprentices, and diversity and equity, according to the letter.
While Idaho and Oregon laws allow individuals to register in an apprenticeship program at age 16, BOLI has set the minimum age requirement at 18, according to the letter.
Additionally, Poverty to Prosperity has found that Oregon ratios of needed journeymen electricians to apprentices are more restrictive. Examples include residential construction, in which Oregon requires 3:2 versus 4:1 in Idaho; plumbing, in which Oregon requires 1:1 for the first two apprentices and 1:3 thereafter versus 1 journeymen for an unlimited number of apprentices in Idaho.
“This results [in] most electrical and plumbing contractors locating in Idaho, which drives the cost of new housing in Oregon up because of the limited workforce,” reads the letter.
Furthermore, it was found that BOLI policies are too restrictive and do not support inclusion, diversity and equity.
“For example, Ontario School District is 63% Hispanic. Hispanic Plumbers and Electricians in Malheur County are scarce and almost non-existent. In conversation with a local, Hispanic, journeyman electrician from Oregon, he talked about how difficult it was for him to become a journeyman because, ‘It is a white man’s game,’” reads the letter.
Poverty to Prosperity officials say there is local industry support for plumbing and electrical apprenticeship programs, and that all that is needed now is for “permission and authorization” to establish programs with local high schools for junior and senior students.
The letter goes on to point out how these programs will have many positive outcomes for the community as a whole. In addition to creating a career path for high-schoolers, it increases graduation rates and the number of educated and skilled workers; promotes equity and diversity for students of all demographics; teaches practical skills with real-life application; drives down the cost of affordable housing; offers positive outcomes for the future; reduces unemployment and poverty; and creates opportunities to earn a living wage with room for career advancement, in a person’s home community.
Adapting to changing times
Another goal of Poverty to Prosperity in 2023 is getting a tech fair at Malheur County fairgrounds, according to Hill. He said the efforts began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic shuttering many activities and events. He said they would like the fair to be separate from the Malheur County fair.
“Because 50 to 60 years ago, people made a living on a 80/90 acre farm. Now, a small farm is 600 acres and there’s been a big shift in demographics,” Hill said. “It’s a good idea to have a separate fair.”
He said he has talked to fair managers over the past couple of years about how to get something started for gamers, drones and robotics. Hill said a similar tech fair in Salem seven to eight years ago had several schools all competing for cash prizes, with a team from The Dalles giving a fantastic robotics presentation and walking away with all the money.
“I thought we should get something like that started here,” Hill said, noting that he’d had conversations with U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz about it, then further noting, “I’m not sure it wasn’t his idea.”
Hill said getting Poverty to Prosperity off the ground here, which was started by he and Dirk DeBoer, really got rolling when Ontario Schools Superintendent Nikki Albisu “finally broke the ice jam.”
She volunteered to host the pilot at the high school. This was followed by Malheur Education Service District getting on board and, since then, Hill says the program has been getting “better and better,” with new additions frequently happening, including getting brand new metal lathes and milling machines at OHS last year.
Hill says Poverty to Prosperity is the best way to get out of poverty, noting how Malheur County is “the poorest county in the state by many standards.”
With so many kids smart enough to go to college and wanting to go to college, Hill got involved because he wanted to help them find a way there.
Saying there are “plenty of kids who are plenty smart,” Hill said, then pointed out the 63% Hispanic population in Ontario School District.
“But somehow [that demographic has] been frozen out of plumbing and electricity,” Hill said. “That’s not how it should be, and it seems to me like it’s discriminatory.”
