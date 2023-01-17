ONTARIO — Stakeholders in the Malheur County Poverty to Prosperity program will be meeting with Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industry officials this week in an attempt to overcome barriers for local high-schoolers going on to become plumbers and electricians. Officials with the career technical education program have discovered many barriers in the region that they say correlate to industry regulation. With adjustments by the state agency in charge, stakeholders hope to establish apprenticeship programs for those fields of work.

Poverty to Prosperity is a collaboration between Ontario, Vale and Nyssa school districts and Treasure Valley Community College. It focuses on training local students for jobs while simultaneously attracting new industry and jobs to Malheur County. The program offers at-risk students technical training while preparing them for a successful transition into a career. It offers many vocational programs including welding, automation and control systems/renewable energy technologies, allied health and more.



