ONTARIO — More than 30 people gathered Monday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center for the weekly Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon to hear information on foster care from Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Inc. A representative of the nonprofit, spoke about the need for more full- and part-time foster parents in Malheur County. These parents assist youth ages 4-21 in need of behavioral rehabilitation services.
Those youth are referred to GOBHI by the Oregon Department of Human Services or local mental health agencies, and have often suffered intergenerational trauma [child abuse and neglect].
Greater Oregon’s goal is to stabilize youth, help them build skills and prevent them from needing a higher level of care.
GOBHI’s Therapeutic Foster Care Intake Coordinator Andrea Lockner talked about the shortage of foster parents in Malheur County.
She said they are losing more foster homes than they are gaining, “whether they are therapeutic or regular. Lockner noted part of this might be due to “COVID fatigue.”
Lockner said some families are having a hard time taking care of their children because they were home more, due to schools being closed to in-person learning at the start of the pandemic.
She said their biggest problem is “no homes.”
In Malheur County, there are 197 youth in the foster care system, which is down from August of 2021. Of those presently in the system, 42 are in a home with a family member or relative, teacher or someone who they have a close relationship with.
There are 56 resource homes and 13 certified foster homes in Malheur County with one interstate compact that assists in placing a child with a relative that is located in another state.
GOBHI is partnering with Oregon DHS to get referrals for foster parents.
Lockner talked about how the referral program works in four steps. Step 1: Refer them to GOBHI; Step 2: Tell GOBHI that you referred them; Step 3: The person who referred them will receive $500 once they are certified; Step 4: The person who referred them will receive another $500 after they have been certified for one year.
To become a foster parent, a person must be 21 years or older, have an extra bedroom for youth, and be able to pass a background check. Potential foster parents can be single and can rent an apartment or home.
Those caring for a foster child placed by GOBHI receive a monthly financial reimbursement to support the child’s needs while.
In the case where the child needs behavioral rehabilitation services, a family can only host two children at a time.
The time a foster child usually stays with a foster family is between 6 to 18 months.
GOBHI does provide monthly respite services to full-time foster families who occasionally need a break on a weekend or as needed.
Those who can’t become a foster parent can still help. Other opportunities to help include donations of toys, gift cards or money to GOBHI, or by becoming a court-appointed special advocate. CASA volunteers are appointed by a judge to gather information and make recommendations in the best interest of a child.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.