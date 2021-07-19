NYSSA — A power outage Sunday morning affected more than 500 customers in Nyssa, in the central and southern parts of town.
Brad Bowlin, Idaho Power spokesperson, said 559 customers were without power from 7:23 a.m to about 9:04. a.m. from Ehrgood Ave., two blocks north of Main Street, to Commercial Ave, on the city’s south end.
No information was available Monday on the cause.
