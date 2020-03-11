FRUITLAND — Keeping kids safe in the time of the World Wide Web was the focus of a screening of the documentary, “Screenagers: Growing Up in the Digital Age,” at Fruitland Middle School’s gymnasium on Tuesday evening.
The film was followed by a presentation and discussion by Mark Dalton, an investigator from the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).
Dalton emphasized how vast the possibilities for trouble can be for teenagers who are plugged in.
“[It’s] designed to connect you basically with the world,” he stated.
Dalton listed five specific concerns to be aware of as it relates to teenagers and their devices.
1. Sending ‘pics’
Dalton said that the word “pic” means more than a simple selfie or other harmless photograph. He said that the term pic has evolved to mean a provocative picture, usually including some kind of nudity. Dalton stressed that when these kids encounter someone online who asks for a pic, this is typically what is being requested.
2. Not physically knowing their ‘friends’
According to Dalton, social networking can be problematic because kids may not know these people in person. Dalton emphasized this point by asking the audience an important question.
“What are people when we don’t know them? Strangers!” Dalton said.
He said that we teach our children about “stranger danger” so it should be no different in the online environment.
3. Giving out too much information
Dalton said that kids are willing to give out too much information including their address, phone number, and other pertinent personal information. This is a dangerous activity unless the child actually knows the person who they’re interacting with.
4. Engaging strangers on social platforms
Dalton said that online gaming platforms are one of the most prevalent online dangers for kids.
“[Players] get rewarded for interacting with strangers,” noted Dalton.
He said that some of these gaming networks encourage players to befriend other players in order to receive in-game bonuses or prizes or other types of digitized rewards.
4. Unrestricted access
Dalton said that many of these children have access to many, if not all, of these types of online services. He said that being exposed to this amount of screentime has the potential to create “lifelong issues mentally.”
The investigator emphasized the importance of parents and guardians monitoring what their children are doing online.
Griffin Hewitt is a news reporter at The Argus Observer. He can be reached at (541) 823-4814 or by emailing griffinh@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
