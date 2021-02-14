Shelter official: 'Our wait list is growing'

Bags hang off the doors of the tiny homes which comprise Ontario's transitional homeless shelter at 123 N.W. Third Ave. Community in Action was aiming to get people moved in by Monday.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | Argus Observer

ONTARIO

Ontario’s transitional housing shelter, which opened Dec. 28, 2020, is running smoothly, according to an email on Thursday from Heather Echeveste, who is overseeing the operation management.

“The shelter-stayers are really becoming a small community, caring for the grounds and each other,” she wrote.

The shelter site at 123 N.E. Third Ave. is a collaborative partnership between the City of Ontario, local nonprofit housing assistance agency Community in Action, and local faith-based organization, Origins Faith Community.

“We are going to start a couple newsletters that will go out at least monthly,” Echeveste wrote, however added that project was still in the works.

The transitional shelter site has staff on hand, either a paid employee or volunteer on site at all times as part of Origins’ shelter oversight protocols.

Services offered to those in the shelter through Origins are showers, access to a kitchen for meal prep and computer use to aid in housing and job searches. Health protocols are in place to ensure that safety is maintained while using these services, which includes sanitizing surfaces and items after use.

Additionally, there are entering and exiting protocols and measures that are in place, including taking the temperatures of any individual entering the building, wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer.

