Treasure Valley Community College Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda speaks to attendees of the Fruitland Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Dec. 7. She and Interim Nursing Director Mara Poynter told attendees about efforts to raise $5 million to match Oregon state monies for a new nursing building, and about how the new building will improve enrollment capacity and training facilities.
A rendering by Hummel Architects shows the proposed Nursing and Allied Health Professions building is shown here. The building is expected to cost $10 million, with nearly $5 million coming from the state of Oregon.
Corey Evan | Argus Observer
FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce welcomed visitors from Ontario to its monthly luncheon on Dec. 7, as Cathy Yasuda and Mara Poynter from Treasure Valley Community College dropped in to talk fundraising. This time around, the focus of their fundraising is the newly-planned 30,000 sq. ft. Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center. The project is expected to cost $10 million.
Yasuda detailed for attendees an effort named “Initiative One,” which seeks funds from donors to match Oregon state Article XI-G bond funds for the project and specialized technology to support the college’s health programs. The bonds total $4.95 million, covering approximately 50% of anticipated costs according to an information pamphlet obtained by the Argus on Dec. 7.
The fundraiser is called the “Imagine. Invest. Inspire.” campaign. This includes a major gifts campaign, which will give donors who contribute.
“It is really going to impact this entire region,” said Yasuda. “I don’t have to tell any of you about the crisis that we have currently within our health care in our region, and what’s happening with our shortage of trained health care professionals across the board.”
A challenge in helping fill that need for trained professionals, Yasuda said, is upgrading the college’s existing nursing program. She told attendees that much of the college’s facilities and equipment dates back to the 1960s.
“We really haven’t done much to upgrade and enlarge our facilities and the space that we have for our many health care programs. So the need to upgrade and give us more space and more current, up-to-date equipment and more resources is badly needed.”
The new building is planned for construction just to the south of the college’s science building, between that building and the career technical education building.
The construction of the new building is needed to begin “Initiative Two,” according to Yasuda; Officials aim to expand the college’s nursing program to encompass training for allied health professions, such as physical, occupational and respiratory therapies, and radiologic/X-ray and surgical technicians.
According to the pamphlet, this expansion will cost $2.5 million.
“Initiative Three” is a proposed $1.3 million scholarship and student support program, with scholarships for first-generation, mid-career, allied health, career technical education and nursing students.
Poynter, who serves as interim nursing director, further explained that the new building comes at a time when the college is implementing a rewritten nursing program.
“Right now, we have 24 students; Next fall we’re hoping to have another 24.,” said Poynter, noting that with COVID-19 enrollment restricting enrollment to cohorts of 16 nursing students, the present graduating class is made up of just 13 students.
She added, “When we get this new building, we’ll be able to [enroll] 32 students per cohort … Hopefully, thus driving our health care not only in this community, Idaho and Oregon, but beyond.”
However, to take advantage of state matching funds, Yasuda noted that there is a deadline which is not too far off on the horizon — Spring 2023. Despite the timeframe, Yasuda said the campaign is already making headway in raising the needed matching funds.
“As the campaign manager for this major gifts endeavor, we are doing really well. We’re applying for lots of grants, we’re talking to many donors in our community, we’ve been very successful in raising over $1 million already so far. We’re in the ‘quite’ phase of our campaign.”
Other fundraising efforts include a congressional direct spending request, and requests to Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, for their assistance in obtaining $3 million as part of the national budget.
The goal is to expand the nursing program’s enrollment capacity from the present 96 students to 165. New programs would have room for 48 first-year students and 96 second year students, according to the pamphlet.
“Often times people say, ‘Gosh, why can’t you accept more students into your nursing program,’ for example. We wish we could, but because of time constraints and staffing we just can’t.”
