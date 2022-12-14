FRUITLAND — The Fruitland Chamber of Commerce welcomed visitors from Ontario to its monthly luncheon on Dec. 7, as Cathy Yasuda and Mara Poynter from Treasure Valley Community College dropped in to talk fundraising. This time around, the focus of their fundraising is the newly-planned 30,000 sq. ft. Nursing and Allied Health Professions Center. The project is expected to cost $10 million.

Yasuda detailed for attendees an effort named “Initiative One,” which seeks funds from donors to match Oregon state Article XI-G bond funds for the project and specialized technology to support the college’s health programs. The bonds total $4.95 million, covering approximately 50% of anticipated costs according to an information pamphlet obtained by the Argus on Dec. 7.



