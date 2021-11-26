Official for rail shipping facility says project is 'on the right track'

Officials break ground on the future site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center on Oct. 1. The Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million for construction of the reload center in 2017, and later appropriated $3 million more to extend a water line from the city of Nyssa to the site. According to Greg Smith, Malheur County Development Corporation officer to the board, the center is poised to be open in late 2022. As reported Sunday, several local officials paid tribute in their remarks to late Argus Observer reporter Larry Meyer, who wrote countless articles about the rail shipping facility.

 Corey Evan, file | Argus Observer

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

NYSSA — An agreement that Union Pacific will serve the Treasure Valley Reload Center and outlines the maintenance, operation, liability and track ownership was recently received by the Malheur County Development Corporation. This update came in a news release from MCDC on Monday.

The fully executed industry track agreement is “another great accomplishment for the project and moves us one step closer to a huge win for the county” said Grant Kitamura, MCDC board president, in the release.

This leaves only one large remaining milestone for the project: the land sale between MCDC and the county. Once that is done, all that remains is building the rail shipping facility, which is expected to be complete in mid to late 2022.

“Malheur County, rest assured that the reload center is on the right track. We look forward to sharing frequent construction updates with the public once our contractors begin moving dirt,” said Greg Smith, officer to the board for the Malheur County Development Corporation, in the release.

Officials break ground on the future site of the Treasure Valley Reload Center on Oct. 1.

The Oregon Legislature appropriated $26 million for construction of the reload center in 2017, and later appropriated $3 million more to extend a water line from the city of Nyssa to the site.

Tags

Load comments