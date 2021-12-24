FRUITLAND — As the search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph “Monkey” Vaughan surpasses 150 days, the Fruitland Police Department reminded the community this week to keep him in their thoughts, both in their own lives and as they gathered to celebrate the holidays with their families. According to an update posted to the community on its Facebook page on Dec. 22, the department has received 738 leads in its ongoing search.
The update reads, in part, “The Fruitland Police Department with the assistance of the Idaho State Police and the FBI continue to search for missing 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. Our efforts over the last few weeks have included more ground searches in a remote forested area north of Weiser. Investigators continue to work every lead that comes in.”
The post expresses the department’s gratitude to the community for their support in its “monumental task” of searching for Michael.
“As most of us prepare to spend a Christmas holiday gathered at a table with family and friends, we ask you keep those who are unable to gather in your prayers, specifically 5-year-old Michael Joseph Vaughan. There will be an empty seat that his family’s table and for many of us in this community, an empty place in our hearts until Michael comes home.”
It also reminds the community to be grateful for the things they have now.
“May this Christmas be a time we focus on our blessings and remember the greatness of a community is measured by the compassion of its members. Have a Merry Christmas.”
An outpouring of support can be observed in the comments section of the department’s post.
“Our Family is forever great full for The Fruitland Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the FBI for their continued support and efforts to bring Michael home!” wrote Brandi Neal, Michael’s mother. “As I have said before they have become Family as well as the community … As you keep Michael and our family in your thoughts and prayers, please keep these amazing officers and agencies in your prayers as well. Their hearts are as heavy as ours.”
Multiple requests to Neal from the Argus for an in-depth interview have been unreturned.
Sharon Sherwood wrote, “This is still so unbelievably heartbreaking. Nobody should have to go through this. Christmas is going to be so hard for his family.”
Terri McCoy added, “Prayers for everyone and may God please bring Michael home with the help of all this community and police force.”
A reward fund established for information leading to the safe recovery of Michael now stands at $52,206, and is available until March 31.
