ONTARIO
Ontario Police Department issued a news release relating to an infant who was “not breathing very well.” Police and medical personnel responded to Motel 6 at 275 NE 12th St, on January 7, and, according to the release, “immediately noticed the infant was suffering from multiple physical injuries and transported the infant to a local hospital.”
In the release, it is stated that the parents of the infant claimed that the child was in “the care of a third party” and had been returned to them “recently.”
Investigating further claims, police found that there was conflicting information in which it was suggested that the child “sustained injuries from a fall.” A medical examination of the infant determined that the child showed signs of “being physically abused and neglected.” A forensic medical examination revealed “the presence of methamphetamine exposure/ingestion in the infant.”
The parents of the infant, Jose Montes Diaz, 24, and Marisa Solis Pizano, 26, both of Ontario have both been arrested. They are “currently charged with first degree assault, third degree assault, causing another person to ingest a controlled substance, and first degree criminal mistreatment.”
Ontario Police Department submitted this case for review by the Malheur County District Attorney, for “prosecutorial consideration through the grand jury process.”
The newspaper reached out to David Goldthorpe, Malheur County District Attorney, for more details.
Goldthorpe said that there is not a lot of information that can be shared, as this case is still going, he did say that both Diaz and Pizano are “in jail awaiting their next court date.”
