ODOT seeks comment on ADA upgrades for Nyssa, Vale sidewalks

VALE — The Oregon Department of Transportation is now holding an online open house to allow local residents to review and comment on plans to upgrade sidewalk curb ramps starting this summer in Malheur County, specifically in Nyssa and Vale.
The work will be done along the state highways through those communities to improve safety and bring the sidewalks up to current Americans with Disability Act Standards. Work is will start late summer in some areas, with all work to be completed in 2021.
ADA accessible pedestrian detours will be available around worksites, and the goal is to work on only one ramp at a time per corner to reduce pedestrian impacts.
Public comment will be accepted through July 22 at http://openhouse.oregondot.org/malheur-county-curb-ramps.
For questions or to request information in an alternative format, contact ODOT Project Leader Bryan Strasser at (541) 823-4039, or Bryan.e.strasser@odot.state.or.us or through the statewide relay at 711 for individuals.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.