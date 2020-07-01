ODOT seeks comment on ADA upgrades for Nyssa, Vale sidewalks

Pedestrian curb ramps, such as the ones pictured here in Nyssa, are to be upgraded this summer and the project will include ramps in Vale.

 Larry Meyer | The Argus Observer

VALE — The Oregon Department of Transportation is now holding an online open house to allow local residents to review and comment on plans to upgrade sidewalk curb ramps starting this summer in Malheur County, specifically in Nyssa and Vale.

The work will be done along the state highways through those communities to improve safety and bring the sidewalks up to current Americans with Disability Act Standards. Work is will start late summer in some areas, with all work to be completed in 2021.

ADA accessible pedestrian detours will be available around worksites, and the goal is to work on only one ramp at a time per corner to reduce pedestrian impacts. 

Public comment will be accepted through July 22 at http://openhouse.oregondot.org/malheur-county-curb-ramps.

For questions or to request information in an alternative format, contact ODOT Project Leader Bryan Strasser at (541) 823-4039, or Bryan.e.strasser@odot.state.or.us or through the statewide relay at 711 for individuals.

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments