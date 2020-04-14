ODOT: Roundabout design for Cairo Junction ‘in early stages’

ONTARIO — There has been ongoing discussion over the past few years and the Oregon Department of Transportation is now proceeding with development of a project to improve traffic safety at Cairo Junction.
The design which has received a lot of discussion in recent years has been a roundabout. The concept has drawn some concerns from the Malheur County Traffic Safety Commission which sent a letter to ODOT officials commenting on the proposal, expressing its concerns.
In reply, Paul Woodworth, ODOT District 14 manager, wrote in a letter recently received by the Traffic Safety Commission, “We are considering installing a roundabout at Cairo Junction. The design process is in the early stages and we will engage the public [with] input as we move forward.” He noted that the agency presented the concept to a group of representatives from local industries.
One issue was the crash data for the intersection. Between 2009 and 2018, there were 31 crashes at the intersection where U.S. 20-26 meets Oregon Highway 201, Woodworth said. Fifteen of those crashes resulted in injuries and there was one fatality, he said, quoting agency data.
“This crash rate is high and is representative of an intersection with a much larger volume of traffic,” Woodworth wrote, commenting he is willing to meet with the traffic safety commission to discuss the issue.
One issue is that traffic from Vale turning toward Ontario is supposed to stay in the left, northbound lane, until clear of the solid white line and traffic coming from the south. However some motorists have pulled directly in front of traffic coming from the south.
The Traffic Safety Commission letter suggested the problem is an issue of driver error not a road system failure and there are other options available of to address the issues such as signage.
Its concerns include cost of possible lighting and that roundabout may cause congestion.
Positives listed included reduced speed, less wait time and less serious accidents.
