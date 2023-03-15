ODOT ready to release $3M that E-board allocated to project last fall

A still shot from drone footage taken by Anderson Perry in April of 2022 shows earthwork underway at the future home of the Treasure Valley Reload Center outside of Nyssa. 

 Screenshot

NYSSA — Oregon Department of Transportation is finally ready to release the $3 million in funding that was approved by the state’s Emergency Board last year for the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The rail shipping facility will eventually help get local and regional agriculture projects shipped across the nation, cutting the time it takes to transport by trucks.

According to an email today from Construction Project Manager Brad Baird, an emergency meeting will be held Friday morning by the board that is in charge of seeing the project to completion. Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors will be meeting by telephone only for a brief meeting to accept an amendment received from ODOT today.



