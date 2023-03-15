ODOT ready to release $3M that E-board allocated to project last fall

NYSSA — Oregon Department of Transportation is finally ready to release the $3 million in funding that was approved by the state’s Emergency Board last year for the Treasure Valley Reload Center. The rail shipping facility will eventually help get local and regional agriculture projects shipped across the nation, cutting the time it takes to transport by trucks.
According to an email today from Construction Project Manager Brad Baird, an emergency meeting will be held Friday morning by the board that is in charge of seeing the project to completion. Malheur County Development Corporation Board of Directors will be meeting by telephone only for a brief meeting to accept an amendment received from ODOT today.
The amendment raises the amount of grant funds distributed from the State from $25.6 million to $28.6 million, with ODOT keeping 5% for administrative fees, as already established.
This is the seventh amendment made to the agreement between ODOT and the Development Corporation, which was first entered into on Oct. 8, 2019.
The amendment also includes an extension of the timeline with the construction completion anticipated for November and the facility to come online in December. However, Baird said of the timeline in a phone interview today, “we intend to beat it.”
The last completion projection was in August, but with work having been on hold for months now, Baird felt more comfortable extending it out.
“We’ve been waiting for months for this,” he said. “Things are starting to fall into place.”
He said with the extra funding getting ready to come in that has been on hold since it was approved last fall, officials will finally be able to get bills paid and “cut loose” the contractor who has been waiting to get working on Track C. That work is now expected to begin in the next week or two.
At Friday’s meeting, the board is expected to sign the agreement and usher it off to the Malheur County Court for its final approval.
Closed-door meeting with ODOT
At this week’s meeting, Malheur County Court confirmed Shawna Peterson as the interim officer to the board. Peterson is the executive director for Eastern Oregon Border Board. She replaces Greg Smith who resigned Feb. 28 from the project. Commissioner Ron Jacobs said over the phone this afternoon that the the appointment is not permanent. He said there are details that need to be worked out before entering into a permanent agreement and contract. He noted that she will be working by the hour.
At last week’s meeting, the County Court approved sending a request for another $8.58 million in funding from the state, which project officials hope will be enough to see the project through to completion.
The rail shipping facility came up this morning during a Legislative Hotline. The meeting was co-hosted by Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce and Treasure Valley Community College. Among those attending was newest MCDC Board member Ralph Poole, who was appointed to the board in November along with Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret.
Saying he has been getting himself up to speed, Poole thanked Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, and Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, for doing what they could on the project, asking if they could provide an update as to the $8.58 million capital construction request.
Owens said he and Findley had a closed-door meeting with ODOT officials on Tuesday in order to try to figure out how to get ODOT to support the request.
He said there are a couple of steps needed to get the agency comfortable with more funding, but that “yes, there is support for funding for completion of the project.”
The lawmakers hope to meet with the E-Board and county officials soon.
Findley said that they must be able to provide assurances and work through issues.
“Everyone’s desire is to have the project finish, but waters are pretty tainted, pretty muddy,” he said. “The pivot a few weeks ago is a great first step.”
Findley said they have to “convince colleagues” that ask will be enough to get the project online.
Owens did mention that they had hoped to garner support to finish the project through capital funding that could come about from House Bill 3416. The bill would establish a fund for “vertical and horizontal improvements” of industrial land projects to help get businesses to come in.
“We were told, ‘No, don’t put it in there, that is too political at this time.’”
Overcoming negative perception
Findley said it will take a lot of work, including support from the community.
“There is a broad perception that nobody in the community likes the project, that the community is divided. We gotta fix that. It takes a lot of work and a big effort to do that,” Findley said.
Owens further said to vote once again on funding, lawmakers will need to have “a more detailed analysis” on what caused overruns and how this will “get us to the finish.” That will be the only way he and Findley will be successful in garnering any funds for the project he said, however remains positive.
“It’s a big lift, and we’re fully prepared to do it,” Owens said.
He and Findley encouraged people to show their support for the project to the Ways and Means Committee roadshow which is slated to come to Ontario on April 28. It’s the first time to Findley’s knowledge that it’s ever come to Ontario.
“I would encourage people to show up,” he said. “We’re hoping a large crowd shows so they understand the budgetary process. It’s a great time for eastern Oregon, and I encourage participation.”
Owens echoed this saying that while he and Findley can make a pitch on the county’s behalf, a show of support in front of the committee “makes a big difference.”
‘A huge asset’
Poole noted that he’d been involved in the transportation industry most of his life and that projects dealing with the railroad “are not the easiest.”
“A lot of people just have a feeling this is only the onion industry and nothing could be further from the truth,” he said.
He said the potential is great, considering the 200-plus acres the county had for future industrial development at the site. After seeing the site, he said the facility is much bigger than he had envisioned. But he looks at it as a long-term benefit for the county.
“I look at it as a 75-year asset for the county that will bring in an amazing amount of economic development from other types of industry — not just onions,” Poole said. “It’s a huge asset if the county runs it right and gets over the top with final funding.”
Over the phone, Baird said it has been a good project to be involved in and hopes people will eventually see that, too.
“In like three or four years, people are going to look back and just be tickled,” he said.
