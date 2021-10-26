ODOT continues work on projects in Malheur County

Manuel Roman with Jackson Industries strips forms on the corner of the sidewalk on U.S. Highway 26 and 10th Street North in Vale on March 19 as part of an Oregon Department of Transportation Project. Similar work is being conducted in Nyssa in projects being paid for by ODOT, which are expected to wrap up by the end of the month.
MALHEUR COUNTY — In an update about projects around eastern Oregon on Oct. 22, Oregon Department of Transportation provided information about projects that have been ongoing in Vale and Nyssa, as well as a chip seal project that was completed near Weiser.
According to the update work is ongoing, but expected to wrap this month on sidewalk ADA ramp upgrades at vaiour intersections in Vale and Nyssa.
The work in Vale extends from Viking Drive to U.S. 26 and from Ellsworth Street to U.S. 20/26. Sidewalk closures, includes sidewalk closures, pedestrian detours, shoulder closures, occasional flaggers and minor delays for motorists.
The work in Nyssa extends from Chestnut Avenue to East Second Street, mileposts 1-2. Sidewalk closures, and includes pedestrian detours, shoulder closures, occasional flaggers and minor delays for motorists. It was also noted that a chip seal project from the U.S. 95-S Weiser Spur Highway was completed from the junction with OR 201 to the Oregon/Idaho state line in Annex.
