Road closure ODOT closes westbound lanes of freeway from Ontario to Baker City Starts at Exit 374 Argus Observer Leslie Thompson Dec 4, 2022 ONTARIO — The westbound lanes of Interstate 84 were closed from Ontario to Baker City on Sunday morning, according to an update at about 10:30 a.m. from Oregon Department of Transportation. A blizzard has been dumping snow on the Western Treasure Valley since early this morning.Information states that multiple conditions and windy conditions have caused the closure. For up-to-date information, motorists should visit tripcheck.com Or phone 511 in Oregon or (503) 588-2941 outside Oregon.
