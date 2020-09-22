WILSONVILLE
As of Sept. 18, inmates who were evacuated from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility have returned to their home institution in Wilsonville.
On Sept. 10, Oregon Department of Corrections evacuated inmates from their to Deer Ridge Correctional Institution in Madras due to threats from the Riverside and Santiam wildfires. At that time, the institution was determined to be in potential danger as these two fires threatened to merge. DOC has worked with the Oregon State Police and the State Fire Marshal to keep everyone who works and lives inside this facility safe.
The total number of inmates evacuated from Coffee Creek was 1,303, including those from the Coffee Creek Intake Center. The return trip spanned across four days so the department could rely on internal resources, including a fleet of buses — the majority of which included restrooms. Meals, water, and hygiene items were sent with each inmate, and a supply truck returned Coffee Creek supplies that were taken to Deer Ridge during the evacuation.
In addition, an ADA accessible portable restroom was dropped partway along the route, and portable restrooms were made available at Coffee Creek to mitigate any delay in processing AICs into the institution. Once DRCI’s medium facility was vacated, AICs being temporarily housed in the minimum facility returned to the medium facility — a move which was also completed on Sept. 18.
DOC is aware of the impact the decision to evacuate may have had on the spread of COVID-19 within its facilities and took precautions to mitigate the impact whenever possible. While social distancing is always challenging in a prison environment — and made even more difficult in the midst of wildfire evacuations — masks continue to be provided and encouraged among all AICs and employees. In addition, DOC Health Services works closely with DOC transport and institutions to ensure inmate health needs are met during this difficult time.
